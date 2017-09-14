Copperas Cove Police Department activity for Sept. 11 through Sept. 13.

September 11

Arrested: Wallace, Desland Ray: 2100 block Wayne Street. Assist Another Agency (Coryell County Sherriff’s Office) motion to revoke/credit card or debit card abuse elderly.

Arrested: Stroud, Tommy Ray: 1400 block East Business Highway 190. Assist another agency (Austin Pardon and Parole Board) parole violator.

Arrested: Livaie, Justin Norlin: 300 block Myra Lou Avenue. Possession of marijuana u/2 ounces.

Arrested: Faehnle, Matthew Alexander: 300 block East Avenue E. Arrest warrant, criminal trespass.

Burglary of a vehicle: 1200 block Craig Street. Stolen: Hunting knives. Total value: $85.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle o/200: 500 block South Main Street.

Accident: 2600 block South F.M. 116.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 1400 block Linda Lane.

Credit card abuse: 2300 block Bernice Circle.

Theft 100-750: 400 block Robertstown Road. Stolen: Bicycle, helmet. Total value: $120.

Welfare concern: 2000 block East Business Highway 190.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence, emergency medical detention: 500 block Town Square. (No charges filed).

Debit card abuse, assist another agency (Killeen Police Department): 300 block East Avenue E.

Theft of service u/100: 300 block Town Square. Stolen: Food, beverages. Total value: $40.67.

Theft U/100: 2900 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen/recovered: Wallet. Stolen: United States currency. Value: $5.

Found property: 300 block East Avenue E. Found: United States currency.

Arrested: Bester, Devonte Deshon: 600 block East Business Highway 190. Possession of a controlled substance pg 1 >1 gram <4 grams.

September 12

Arrested: Story, Bryan Seth: 500 block North 1st Street. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Belton) Nisi motion to revoke, driving with license invalid with previous convictions/suspensions/without financial responsibility.

Arrested: Mease, Robert Hampton Iii: 2100 block Ryan Drive. Assault with bodily injury-family violence.

Arrested: Stringfellow, Rodney Glenn: 1700 block East Business Highway 190. Fugitive from justice. Assist another agency (Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado) failure to comply, identification theft.

Arrested: Ricketts, Jeremy Brandon: 2100 block South F.M. 116. Driving while license invalid, expired registration. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest, driving while license invalid.

Found property: 1200 block East Business Highway 190. Found: narcotics.

Theft 2,500-30k: 300 block East Avenue E. Stolen: Undetermined. Value: Undetermined.

Theft U/100: 300 block Constitution Drive. Stolen: Wallet. Value: $10.

Found property: 200 block East Avenue B. Found: Cell phone.

Robbery, Burglary Habitation, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity/Burglary of a Habitation: 200 block East Avenue B. Damaged: Door Frame Stolen: Laptop, Saxophone, Cell Phone. Total Value: $2,200. (3 Juveniles Detained And Released To Rockdale Juvenile Detention Center).

Arrested: Brooks, Davonte Makeith: 200 block East Avenue B. Engaging in organized criminal activity/burglary of a habitation, burglary of a habitation. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Belton) nisi evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

Fleet accident: 900 block Industrial Avenue.

Accident: 1100 block U.S. 190.

Burglary of a coin operated machine: 700 block East Avenue D.

Theft 750-2,500: 2100 block Griffin Drive. Stolen: Electronics. Value: $1,300.

Affidavit of surety to surrender principal driving while intoxicated: 200 block South 2nd Street.

Welfare concern, safe keeping: 100 block Easy Street.

Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Criminal trespass.

Injury to a child-bodily injury: 300 block East Avenue E.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 1300 block Little Street. (Juvenile detained and released to grandmother).

Arrested: Bortz, Shane Michael: 100 block Ridge Street. Driving while intoxicated BRAC >=0.15%, resisting arrest.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 100 block Hardeman Street.

Arrested: Caskey, Donald Ryan: 2500 block Live Oak Drive. Assist another agency (Travis County Sheriff’s Office), assault causing bodily injury family violence bond forfeiture, resist arrest search or transport bond forfeiture.

September 13

Welfare Concern: 600 block West Avenue B.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 2100 block South F.M. 116.

72-hour parking: 2100 block Wayne Street.

72-hour Parking: 900 block Dryden Avenue.

Arrested: Flakes, Albert James Jr.: 2400 block Dennis Street. Possession of marijuana u/2 oz. in a drug free zone.

Assist another agency (Killeen Police Department): 900 block South 13th Street.

Arrested: Dilling, Jaydon Eugene: 1000 block South 21st Street. Affidavit of surety to surrender principal, driving while intoxicated.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 900 block Leonhard Street.

Indecent exposure: 300 block East Avenue E.

Accident: 200 block North 1st Street.

Continuous violence against family, criminal mischief 100-750: 2000 block Suja Lane. Damaged: Wall, outlet. Total value: $102.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 2100 block South F.M. 116.

Runaway: 600 block North 15th Street.

Runaway return: 500 block West Avenue A. (Juvenile detained and released to parent)

