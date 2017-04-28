CCPD Blotter

April 23

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 300 block West Business Highway 190.

Arrested: Best, Raegan Nicole: 300 block West Business Highway 190. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest x2, consumption of alcohol by minor, assault by threat.

Arrested: Mandujano-Bello, Roberto: 1400 block West Highway 190. Driving while intoxicated, possession controlled substance pg1 u/1 gram. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office) Nisi DWI, BAC over 0.15, FTA for court.

Runaway: 1100 block Katelyn Circle.

Accident: 800 block East Business Highway 190.

Assault by contact-family violence X2, found property: 500 block Hackberry Street. Found: Journal.

Found Property: 700 block Hill Street. Found: Drug paraphernalia.

Burglary of a vehicle: 4100 block Primrose Drive. Stolen: Token coin. Value: $1.00.

Found property: 1700 block Walker Place Boulevard. Found: Wallet and contents.

Theft U/100: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Miscellaneous groceries. Value: $76.41.

Found property: 1200 block East Business Highway 190. Found: License plates.

Arrested: Mahan, Andrew Wayne: 2700 block Independence Drive. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office) Nisi burglary of vehicle.

Arrested: Bullock, Addison Michael: 2700 block Independence Drive. Assist another agency (Killeen Police Department) theft of property O/100.

Assault causing bodily injury-family violence choking: 100 block Cedar Grove Loop.

Assault by threat: 200 block West Lincoln Avenue.

Assist another agency (La Porte Police Department): 300 block East Avenue E.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence X2: 100 block Horseshoe Drive. (No charges filed)

Abandon/endanger child with intent to return: 100 block Horseshoe Drive.

Theft 750-2500: 2100 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Purse and contents. Value: $927.00.

Arrested: Keen, Carl Steven II: 300 block West Business Highway 190. Possession of marijuana O/2 Oz. U/4 Oz.

April 24

Runaway return: 1100 block Katelyn Circle. (One juvenile detained and released to parent)

Found property: 1300 block Cline Drive. Found: Bicycle.

72-hour parking: 1800 block Indian Camp Trail.

Theft 750-2,500: 500 block North 1st Street. Stolen: United States currency value: $1,500.85.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 200 block Pinto Drive. (No charges filed)

Welfare concern, forced entry: 500 block Hill Street.

Theft U/100: 2200 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Trash can. Value: $70.00.

Accident: 900 block North 17th Street.

Theft U/100: 200 block West Avenue F. Stolen: Medication. Value: $10.00.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 600 block Atkinson Avenue. Damaged: Vehicle paint. Value: $100.00.

Tampering with evidence: 300 block East Avenue E.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 1200 block Walt Morgan Circle.

Arrested: Frazier, Kristin Nicole: 1500 block East Business Highway 190. Driving while license invalid with previous conviction.

Runaway return: 300 block East Avenue E. (One juvenile detained and released to parent)

Affidavit of surety to surrender principal, forgery financial instrument: 200 block South 2nd Street.

Affidavit of surety to surrender principal, possession of marijuana U/2 ounces: 200 block South 2nd Street.

Theft of service 100-750: 300 block Constitution Drive.

Welfare concern: 1100 block Tyler Drive.

Terroristic threat: 300 block South Main Street.

April 25

Theft 2,500-30k vehicle, runaway: 2100 block Circle Drive. Stolen: Kia Sedona. Value: $12,800.00.

Aggravated sexual assault of child: 300 block East Avenue E.

Assault on public servant: 700 block Sunny Avenue. (Juvenile detained and released to parent).

Theft U/100: 400 block South 25th Street. Stolen: Cell phone. Value: $50.00.

Disorderly conduct-language: 400 block South 25th Street.

Arrested: Perez, Manuel Arthur: 300 block East Avenue E. Arrest warrant, assault family member impede breathing/circulation.

Arrested: Jarvis, Amy Darlene: 100 block Oak Street. Arrest warrant, forgery United States currency. Possession of a controlled substance Pg 1 O/4 grams-U/200 grams, unlawful carry weapon. Found Property: Found: Wallet and contents. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) FTA, bond forfeiture, credit card abuse, FTA theft of property O/100-U/750.

Interference with child custody: 400 block Robertson Avenue.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 2500 block Phyllis Drive.

Criminal mischief inconvenience: 2300 block Terry Drive.

Arrested: Randles, Elishia Jean: 1100 block U.S. Highway 190. Possession marijuana U/2 Ounces.

Welfare concern: 2000 block Mike Drive.

Accident: 500 block South 25th Street.

Runaway: 2300 block Terry Drive.

Theft 2,500-30k Vehicle: 300 block West Avenue G. Recovered: Stolen vehicle.

Runaway return: 300 block West Avenue G. (Juvenile detained and released to Bell County Juvenile Detention Center)

Arrested: Pinson, Eric Lee Jr: 300 block East Avenue E. Arrest warrant, theft of service over 100 under 750.

April 26

Arrested: Williams, Hezekiah: 2000 block East Business Highway 190. Assault with bodily injury.

Forgery of a financial instrument x3, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information x3: 2900 block East Business Highway 190.

Affidavit of surety to surrender principal, theft 0/100-U/750: 200 block South 2nd Street.

Possession of marijuana U/2 Oz.-drug free zone: 400 block South 25th Street.

Burglary of a vehicle: 1600 block North Main Street. Stolen: Phone charger, wallet and contents. Total value: $95.00.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 200 block Hardeman Street.

Disorderly conduct-language: 300 block East Avenue E.

Accident: 1400 block East Business Highway 190.

Disorderly conduct-language: 2200 block Isabelle Drive.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 700 block Skyline Drive.

Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 200 block Cove Terrace. Entrance upon property owned by another.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 2800 block Mountain Avenue. (No charges filed)

Burglary of a habitation: 1300 block High Chaparral Drive. Damaged: Door. Total value: $200.00.

Theft U/100: 900 block Valley Drive. Stolen: License plates. Value: $85.00.

Arrested: Jones, Sherrai Montrice: 200 block West Avenue A. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest, expired operator’s license.