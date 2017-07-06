July 1- July 5

July 1

Arrested: Douglass, Stanley Eugene: 1200 block North 1st Street. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias x3 failure to appear, no seat belt driver, violate promise to appear.

Arrested: Huffins, Morgan Ernest: 200 block Liberty Bell Lane. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias expired operator’s license. Assist another agency (Killeen Police Department) theft of rental service. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office) probation violation, criminal mischief IMP/INT public authority.

Welfare concern: 1600 block North Main Street.

Arrested: Torres, Priscila: 300 block East Avenue E. Arrest warrant false report to a peace officer.

Accident: 2500 block North 1st Street.

Online harassment/internet impersonation: 1200 block Urbantke Lane.

Arrested: Felan, Frankie Lee: 1400 block Bluffdale Street. Arrest Warrant, hindering secured creditor 750-2,500. Assist another agency (Lampasas Police Department) no driver’s license.

Arrested: Wilson, Rohan Garfield: 1200 block Urbantke Lane. Arrest warrant, assault causing bodily injury.

Arrested: Weimert, David Lamar Jr: 800 block MLK Jr Drive. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest animal-fail to sterilize animal.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle U/200: 200 block Wagon Train Circle.

July 2

Assault with bodily injury-family violence, assault by contact-family violence: 900 block South 19th Street. (No charges filed).

Arrested: Dents, Desmond Lamont: 900 block South 19th Street. Continuous violence against family, interfere with emergency call.

Arrested: Quintero, Marcial: 1200 block East Business Highway 190. Driving while intoxicated BRAC >= 0.15%.

Arrested: Evans, Jerry William: 900 block Traci Drive. Evading arrest/detention using vehicle, tamper/fabricate evidence, possession marijuana u/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia

Welfare concern: 400 block Windmill Drive.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 800 bock Matthew Circle.

Arrested: Felan, Frankie Lee: 300 block East Avenue E. Assist another agency (Lampasas Police Department) no driver’s license.

Expired license plates, display wrong/fictitious/altered/or obscured insignia, expired license plate: 1000 block North Main Street. (No charges filed)

Arrested: Williams, Erica Shanta: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Theft 100-750. Stolen/Recovered: Groceries. Total Value: $139.59.

Arrested: Clark, Natalia Arzetta: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Theft 100-750. Stolen/Recovered: Groceries. Total Value: $139.59.

Accident involving damage to vehicle O/200: 800 block North 1st Street.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 2300 block East Business Highway 190.

Arrested: Kloehn, Jonathan Andrew: 100 block North 3rd Street. Public intoxication.

Accident involving damage to vehicle O/200: 1200 block East Business Highway 190.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 1600 block Mattie Drive.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 600 block South 23rd Street. Damaged: Vehicle body. Value: $500.

Attempted suicide: 600 block Judy Lane.

Theft 100-750: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Electronics. Total value: $348.97.

July 3

Fleet accident: 300 block East Avenue E.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 2100 block East Business Highway 190.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 2900 block East Business Highway 190. Damaged: Vehicle paint. Value: $150.

Theft u/100 motor fuel: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Value: $52.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 300 block East Ave E.

Accident: 200 block West Business Highway 190.

Welfare concern: 300 block East Avenue E.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 300 block East Avenue E.

Assault by contact-family violence: 200 block Jason Drive.

Found property: 200 block Town Square. Found: Debit card.

Arrested: Langi, Vasiti Holeva: 700 block Veterans Avenue. Arrest warrant criminal mischief 100-750.

Animal at large: 4100 block Shasta Road.

Welfare concern: 700 block South 15th Street.

July 4

Arrested: Toves, Jonathan Michael: 1800 block Post Office Road. Possession of marijuana U/2 oz.

Arrested: Baity, Dwan Christopher: 1800 block Post Office Road. Failure to identify fugitive from justice. Assist another agency (Austin Pardon and Parole Board), administrative release violator on authority of parole.

Criminal mischief 100-750, disorderly conduct-public affray: 800 block North 5th Street. Damaged: Window. Value: $500.

Burglary of a vehicle: 1100 block Morning Dove Trail. Stolen: United States currency. Value: $30.

Burglary of a vehicle: 1100 block Morning Dove Trail. Stolen: Medication. Value: $100.

Burglary of a vehicle: 1200 block Morning Dove Trail. Stolen: United States currency. Value: $30.

Criminal trespass vehicle x2: 1300 block Hawk Trail.

Burglary of a vehicle: 1300 block Bluebird Trail. Stolen: Power converter. Value: $80.

Burglary of a vehicle: 1300 block Sparrow Trail. Stolen: United States coinage. Total value: $20.

Arrested: Hopkins, Joel Nelson: 900 block South 27th Street. Arrest warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) Theft of property $100 under $750.

Arrested: Winters, Andrew James: 100 block Highway Avenue. Possession of marijuana u/2 oz., possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assault by contact-family violence: 600 block Teinert Avenue. (No charges filed)

Arrested: Smedley, Johnathan Fredrick Jr.: 100 block East Business Highway 190. Possession of drug paraphernalia, assault by threat. Assist another agency (Lampasas Police Department) capias pro x4 fine driving while license invalid, disorderly conduct fighting w/ another, no driver’s license, violate promise to appear x2. Arrest warrant, assault causing bodily injury.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 800 block North 5th Street. (No charges filed)

Emergency medical detention, assault by contact-family violence (no charges filed): 200 block Bridle Drive.

Assault causing bodily injury-family violence x2: 900 block Edwards Street. (no charges filed)

Possession of marijuana U/2 oz.: 100 block Clements Avenue. (No charges filed)

Assault with bodily injury: 2200 block West Highway 190.

July 5

Burglary of a building: 300 block South 1st Street. Damaged: Glass door. Value: $300.

Burglary of a building: 1600 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Cash register. Damaged: Window. Total Value: $700.

Arrested: Day, Joey Patrick: 300 block East Avenue E. Arrest warrant, assault causing bodily injury.

Burglary of a building: 1500 block East Business Highway 190. Damaged: Glass doors. Value: $250.

Attempted burglary of a building: 1500 block East Business Highway 190. Damaged: Glass door. Value: $250.

Burglary of a building: 100 block East Avenue E. Stolen: Cash register. Damaged: Glass door. Total value: $250.

Fleet accident: 500 block North 21st Street.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: 100 block Mary Jane Circle.

Theft 30k-150k Vehicle: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Bobcat. Value: $57,815.

Theft of service u/100: 100 block Chestnut Drive. Stolen: Cake. Value: $90.

Arrested: Bradley, Kenneth Robert: 1400 block East Business Highway 190. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest, ran red light.

Accident: 2700 block East Business Highway 190.

Burglary of a vehicle: 1500 block Hawk Trail. Stolen: Wallet and contents. Total value: $181.

Theft 30k-150k Vehicle: 200 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: 2017 Chevrolet. Value: $30,000.

Welfare concern: 1200 block Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Welfare concern: 1600 block Miranda Avenue.

Found property: Intersection Robertson Avenue and East Business Highway 190. Found: Dolly.

Arrested: Felan, Frankie Lee: 1400 block Bluffdale Street. Arrest warrant, hindering secured creditor 750-2,500.

Arrested: Kirwan, Jared Dewight: 1200 block East Business Highway 190. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias, speeding>10% above posted limit 54 mph in a 35 mph zone.