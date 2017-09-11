Here is the Copperas Cove Police Department activity for Sept. 7 through Sept. 10.
September 7
Entrance on property owned by another: 2100 block Terrace Drive.
Welfare concern: 700 block Sunny Avenue.
Accident: Intersection Merle Drive and Lindsey Drive.
Burglary of a building, criminal mischief interrupt public utility: 50 block Karen Sue Circle. Stolen/recovered: Table and chairs. Value: $100.
Accident: Intersection MLK Jr. Drive and East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a habitation, theft of firearm: 200 block Bridle Drive. Stolen: Guns. Value: $ 1,140.
Criminal mischief 100-750: 200 block East Reagan Avenue. Damaged: Windows. Value: $300.
Accident: 2700 block East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a habitation/intend other felony: 2000 block East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact-family violence, burglary of a habitation: 2000 block Business Highway 190. Stolen: Electronics. Value: $380.
Accident: 200 block West Business Highway 190.
Open investigation: 2100 block South F.M. 116.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 1200 block Craig Street.
Theft U/100: 2400 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Candy bar, soda. Total Value: $4.20.
Injury to disabled bodily injury-family violence: 300 block West Avenue E. (Juvenile detained and re-leased to bell county juvenile detention center).
Theft U/100: 500 block North 1st Street. Stolen: Headphones. Value: $30.
Driving while license invalid/no insurance, found property: 900 block South 23rd Street. Found: License plate.
Theft of firearm, found property: 600 block West Avenue E. Stolen: Firearm. Value: $499. Found: Fire-arm.
Theft 750-2,500: 500 block North 1st Street. Stolen: Lawnmower, computer, refrigerator. Total value: $750.
Arrested: Roach, Brenda Lee: 1400 block Hughes Avenue. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
September 8
Arrested: Spry, Wesley Shaun: 700 block West Avenue B. Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more, driving while license suspended/invalid-enhanced.
Accident: 1000 block South 15th Street.
Arrested: Deharde, Ralph Thomas: 1000 block Courtney Lane. Driving while license suspended/invalid- enhanced, Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias theft of property-under $100.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 900 block Holly Street.
Arrested: Lenhart, Christine Rochelle: 300 block Town Square. Arrest warrant driving while license invalid-lack of financial responsibility.
Arrested: Madding, Clifford Brandon: 50 block Karen Sue Circle. Arrest warrant, burglary of a building.
Arrested: Reinoso-Trujillo, Anayeli L.: 300 block East Avenue E. Assist another agency (Brown County Sheriff’s Office) driving while intoxicated.
Arrested: Scott, Miquel Col’ree: Intersection Rodney Avenue and Margaret Lee Street. evade ar-rest/detention, assault by contact-family violence.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 1300 block Katelyn Circle. (No charges filed).
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 2100 block South F.M. 116.
Assist another agency (Austin Police Department) theft U/100: 1500 block Buckboard Trail.
Accident: 500 block South Main Street.
Accident: 2400 block East Business Highway 190.
General information: 2900 block Deer Flat Drive.
Welfare concern: 500 block West Avenue B.
Found property: 2800 block Live Oak Drive. Found: Bicycle.
September 9
Arrested: Gutierrez, Jeissier: 100 block West Lincoln Avenue. Assault on public servant, resist arrest/ search/transport, driving while intoxicated-open container.
Arrested: Richardson, Patrick Ray: 300 block West Avenue D. Driving while intoxicated.
Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Criminal trespass.
72-hour Parking: 300 block Robert Griffin III.
Accident involving damage to vehicle O/200: 400 block Jeffrey Lane.
Arrested: Serrano, Gabriela Marie Keonaonapua: 600 block South Main Street. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias expired registration.
Assault by contact-family violence: 200 block Northern Dove Lane. (No charges filed).
Assault causing bodily injury-family violence, criminal mischief 100-750: 100 block Cedar Grove Loop. Damaged: Windshield and mirror. Total value: $300.
Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office): 3600 block Big Divide Road.
Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 600 block Allen Street. Criminal trespass.
Arrested: Nelson, Sean Patrick: 1000 block Morris Drive. Driving while license invalid/no insurance, dis-play wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured license plate. Assist another agency (Lampasas Police Department) fail to maintain financial responsibility and no driver’s license.
September 10
Arrested: Roberts, Troy Lee: 300 block Lincoln Avenue. Possession of marijuana U/2 ounces, Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias X4, fail to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, no driver’s license, display fictitious/altered/wrong registration.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 2500 block East Business Highway 190.
Strike fixture/highway landscaping U/200: 800 block West Avenue E.
Arrested: Jarvis, Amy Darlene: 1400 block Hughes Avenue. Possession of controlled substance pg1 <1 gram, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.
Aggravated robbery: 2100 block Wayne Street.
Found property: 500 block South 2nd Street. Found: Keys and lock.
Unattended death: 700 block Michelle Drive.
Criminal mischief 100-750: 1300 block MLK Jr. Drive. Damaged: Vehicle window. Value: $500.
Suicide/attempted suicide: 2000 block East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 2100 block South F.M. 116.
Assault by contact-family violence: 600 block South 3rd Street. (No charges filed).
Welfare concern: 500 block Redbud Drive.
Indecency with a child - sexual contact, burglary of a habitation/intend other felony: 300 block East Av-enue E.
Arrested: Brown, Jeremy Lamar: 1400 block MLK Jr. Drive. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias, speed-ing 15 mph or more above posted limit 59 mph in a 40 mph zone.
Assist another agency (Killeen Police Department): 900 block South 15th Street. Recovered: Stolen vehi-cle.
Welfare concern: 1100 block Tyler Drive.
Display fictitious/altered/wrong registration: 600 block North 13th Street.