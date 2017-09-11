Here is the Copperas Cove Police Department activity for Sept. 7 through Sept. 10.

September 7

Entrance on property owned by another: 2100 block Terrace Drive.

Welfare concern: 700 block Sunny Avenue.

Accident: Intersection Merle Drive and Lindsey Drive.

Burglary of a building, criminal mischief interrupt public utility: 50 block Karen Sue Circle. Stolen/recovered: Table and chairs. Value: $100.

Accident: Intersection MLK Jr. Drive and East Business Highway 190.

Burglary of a habitation, theft of firearm: 200 block Bridle Drive. Stolen: Guns. Value: $ 1,140.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 200 block East Reagan Avenue. Damaged: Windows. Value: $300.

Accident: 2700 block East Business Highway 190.

Burglary of a habitation/intend other felony: 2000 block East Business Highway 190.

Assault by contact-family violence, burglary of a habitation: 2000 block Business Highway 190. Stolen: Electronics. Value: $380.

Accident: 200 block West Business Highway 190.

Open investigation: 2100 block South F.M. 116.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 1200 block Craig Street.

Theft U/100: 2400 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Candy bar, soda. Total Value: $4.20.

Injury to disabled bodily injury-family violence: 300 block West Avenue E. (Juvenile detained and re-leased to bell county juvenile detention center).

Theft U/100: 500 block North 1st Street. Stolen: Headphones. Value: $30.

Driving while license invalid/no insurance, found property: 900 block South 23rd Street. Found: License plate.

Theft of firearm, found property: 600 block West Avenue E. Stolen: Firearm. Value: $499. Found: Fire-arm.

Theft 750-2,500: 500 block North 1st Street. Stolen: Lawnmower, computer, refrigerator. Total value: $750.

Arrested: Roach, Brenda Lee: 1400 block Hughes Avenue. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.

September 8

Arrested: Spry, Wesley Shaun: 700 block West Avenue B. Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more, driving while license suspended/invalid-enhanced.

Accident: 1000 block South 15th Street.

Arrested: Deharde, Ralph Thomas: 1000 block Courtney Lane. Driving while license suspended/invalid- enhanced, Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias theft of property-under $100.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 900 block Holly Street.

Arrested: Lenhart, Christine Rochelle: 300 block Town Square. Arrest warrant driving while license invalid-lack of financial responsibility.

Arrested: Madding, Clifford Brandon: 50 block Karen Sue Circle. Arrest warrant, burglary of a building.

Arrested: Reinoso-Trujillo, Anayeli L.: 300 block East Avenue E. Assist another agency (Brown County Sheriff’s Office) driving while intoxicated.

Arrested: Scott, Miquel Col’ree: Intersection Rodney Avenue and Margaret Lee Street. evade ar-rest/detention, assault by contact-family violence.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 1300 block Katelyn Circle. (No charges filed).

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 2100 block South F.M. 116.

Assist another agency (Austin Police Department) theft U/100: 1500 block Buckboard Trail.

Accident: 500 block South Main Street.

Accident: 2400 block East Business Highway 190.

General information: 2900 block Deer Flat Drive.

Welfare concern: 500 block West Avenue B.

Found property: 2800 block Live Oak Drive. Found: Bicycle.

September 9

Arrested: Gutierrez, Jeissier: 100 block West Lincoln Avenue. Assault on public servant, resist arrest/ search/transport, driving while intoxicated-open container.

Arrested: Richardson, Patrick Ray: 300 block West Avenue D. Driving while intoxicated.

Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Criminal trespass.

72-hour Parking: 300 block Robert Griffin III.

Accident involving damage to vehicle O/200: 400 block Jeffrey Lane.

Arrested: Serrano, Gabriela Marie Keonaonapua: 600 block South Main Street. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias expired registration.

Assault by contact-family violence: 200 block Northern Dove Lane. (No charges filed).

Assault causing bodily injury-family violence, criminal mischief 100-750: 100 block Cedar Grove Loop. Damaged: Windshield and mirror. Total value: $300.

Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office): 3600 block Big Divide Road.

Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 600 block Allen Street. Criminal trespass.

Arrested: Nelson, Sean Patrick: 1000 block Morris Drive. Driving while license invalid/no insurance, dis-play wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured license plate. Assist another agency (Lampasas Police Department) fail to maintain financial responsibility and no driver’s license.

September 10

Arrested: Roberts, Troy Lee: 300 block Lincoln Avenue. Possession of marijuana U/2 ounces, Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias X4, fail to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, no driver’s license, display fictitious/altered/wrong registration.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 2500 block East Business Highway 190.

Strike fixture/highway landscaping U/200: 800 block West Avenue E.

Arrested: Jarvis, Amy Darlene: 1400 block Hughes Avenue. Possession of controlled substance pg1 <1 gram, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Aggravated robbery: 2100 block Wayne Street.

Found property: 500 block South 2nd Street. Found: Keys and lock.

Unattended death: 700 block Michelle Drive.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 1300 block MLK Jr. Drive. Damaged: Vehicle window. Value: $500.

Suicide/attempted suicide: 2000 block East Business Highway 190.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 2100 block South F.M. 116.

Assault by contact-family violence: 600 block South 3rd Street. (No charges filed).

Welfare concern: 500 block Redbud Drive.

Indecency with a child - sexual contact, burglary of a habitation/intend other felony: 300 block East Av-enue E.

Arrested: Brown, Jeremy Lamar: 1400 block MLK Jr. Drive. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias, speed-ing 15 mph or more above posted limit 59 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Assist another agency (Killeen Police Department): 900 block South 15th Street. Recovered: Stolen vehi-cle.

Welfare concern: 1100 block Tyler Drive.

Display fictitious/altered/wrong registration: 600 block North 13th Street.