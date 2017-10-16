Police Department activity for Oct. 12 through Oct. 15.

October 12

Arrested: Willis, Speedia Paul: 300 block West Business Highway 190. Assault with bodily injury-family violence, interference with emergency phone call.

Unreasonable noise: 700 block Martha Street.

Arrested: Bolen, Wanda: 300 block East Avenue E. Theft $2,500-$30k.

Assault on public servant: 300 block East Avenue E. (One juvenile detained and released to parent).

Welfare Concern: 700 block South 5th Street.

Arrested: Gamo, Sidney Stephen: 700 block Martha Street. Unreasonable noise.

Arrested: Johnson, Jeremiah Bush: 2000 block East Business Highway 190. Criminal mischief 100-750. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants of arrest x2, open container, consume alcoholic beverages on off-premised license account.

Possession of marijuana U/2 ounces in a drug free zone, minor in possession of tobacco: 400 block South 25th Street. (One juvenile detained and released to parent).

Theft 100-750: 900 block South 19th Street. Stolen: City trash cans X2. Total value: $112.

Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Criminal trespass.

Arrested: Koponen, Darrick James: 100 block West Avenue F. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) motion to revoke driving while intoxicated.

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon: 500 block Mary Street.

Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault: 500 block Mary Street.

Debit card abuse, forgery financial instrument: 1000 block East Business Highway 190.

Disorderly conduct-language: 2700 block East Business Highway 190.

Burglary of a vehicle: 400 block Bowen Circle. Stolen: Headphones. Value: $150.

October 13

Arrested: Massey, Terrance Barnard: 2100 block East Business Highway 190. Assist another agency (Austin Pardon And Parole Board) administrative release violator.

Welfare concern: 700 block Constitution Drive.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence, criminal mischief 100-750: 300 block Sunset Lane. Damaged: Glasses, door, remote. Total value: $385.

Recover/stolen vehicle: 100 block East Truman Avenue.

Found property: 80 block Cove Terrace. Found: Driver’s license, credit cards.

Burglary of a building: 1000 block Craig Street. Stolen: Bicycle. Value: $450.

Arrested: Moore, Eric Alan Jr: 1000 block Hawk Trail. Assist another Agency (Austin Pardon and Parole Board) parole violation aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office) capias contempt nonpayment of child support.

Theft 750-2,500: 800 block North 1st Street. Stolen: Tires with rims, license plates. Total value: $1,060.

Arrested: Sloan, Brian Aubrey: 800 block North 1st Street. Arrest warrant burglary of habitation.

Theft of precious metals: 1700 block Risen Star Lane. Stolen: Copper wire. Total value: $2,500.

Welfare concern: 300 block East Avenue E.

Criminal Mischief 100-750: 100 block Bridle Drive. Damaged: Vehicle hood. Value: $500.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 400 block East Avenue B. (No charges filed).

Theft of firearm: 2300 block Phyllis Drive. Stolen: Handgun. Value: $380.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 700 block North 4th Street. Damaged: Windows, blinds. Total value: $330.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 500 block North Main Street. Damaged: Window. Value: $700.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, criminal mischief 100-750, Welfare concern: 800 block South 13th Street. (No charges filed). Stolen: Television. Value: $300.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 700 block Atkinson Avenue. Damaged: Vehicle tire. Value: $250.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 400 block East Avenue B.

Burglary of a building: 400 block Williams Street. Stolen: Cellphone X3. Total value: $1,500.

Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Criminal trespass.

Assault by contact-family violence: 900 block Dryden Avenue. (No charges filed).

October 14

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 300 block North 7th Street.

Arrested: Lang, Garrett Walter: 300 block North 7th Street. Possession of marijuana U/2 oz.

Burglary of a habitation: 2100 block East Business Highway 190. Damaged: Door and frame. Stolen: Towels. Total value: $260.

Arrested: Fields, Datrun Dawayne: 100 block East Avenue A. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Found property: 400 block Oak Street. Found: Propane tanks.

Theft 100-750: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: General merchandise. Total value: $314.97. (Two juveniles detained and released to guardian).

Burglary of a habitation: 500 block Westview Lane. Stolen: United States currency. Value: $450.

Accident: 100 block Wolfe Road.

Arrested: Homoki, Jay Steven: 100 block Wolfe Road. Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.

Accident: 1800 block Patriot Circle.

Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Criminal trespass.

October 15

Arrested: Whalen, Thomas Harold Jr: 800 block South Main Street. Arrest warrant, burglary of a habitation.

Arrested: Pierce, Kayla Ashley: 800 block South Main Street. Possession of a controlled substance Pg 1 <1 gram.

Theft 100-750: 300 block Cove Terrace. Stolen: Trading cards. Value: $500.

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon, assault with bodily injury, assault by contact: 100 block West Reagan Avenue. (No charges filed).

Welfare concern: 1000 block Georgetown Road.

Arrested: Devito, Kyla Marie: 800 block North 1st Street. Fail to ID fugitive from justice. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office) motion to revoke probation, credit card or debit card abuse. Assist another agency (Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office) motion to adjudicate, credit card abuse.

Harassment, criminal mischief 100-750: 300 block Williams Street. Damaged: Tires. Total value: Undetermined.

Reckless damage: Intersection South 4th Street and East Avenue D. Damaged: Vehicle window. Value: $200.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle U/200: 700 block Margaret Lee Street.

Accident: 2700 block East Business Highway 190.

Entrance upon property owned by another: 1200 block West Avenue D.

Found property: 1600 block North 1st Street. Found: Purse.

Forgery-Money, Theft Of Service U/100: 800 block North 1st Street. Stolen: Cab fare. Value: Undetermined.

Entrance upon property owned by another: 1200 block West Avenue D.

Assault by contact-family violence: 3400 block Dalton Street. (No charges filed).

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 1100 block South 23rd Street. (No charges filed).

Burglary of a vehicle: 1500 block Veterans Avenue. Stolen: Cellphone, identification cards, jewelry, cigarettes. Stolen/recovered: Purse. Total value: $265.

Assault with bodily injury: 400 block Allen Street.

Found property: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Found: Narcotics.