July 6- July 9

July 6

Animal bite: 200 block Erby Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle: 3500 block Lauren Street. Stolen: Jewelry, wallet and contents. Total value: $591.

Burglary of a vehicle: 3400 block Samuel Street.

Burglary of a vehicle: 3400 block Samuel Street. Stolen: United States coinage, change purse. Total value: $53.

Arrest: Sokolowski, Elizabeth Erin: 300 block East Avenue E. Arrest warrant, endangering a child.

Burglary of a vehicle: 3400 block Lauren Street. Stolen: Knife, cellphone, United States coinage. Total value: $390.

Burglary of a vehicle: 3400 block Plains Street. Stolen: Jewelry, United States currency. Total value: $660.

Found property: 400 block Nauert Street. Found: Label maker.

Fleet accident: Intersection South 25th Street and Park Avenue.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 200 block West Reagan Avenue.

Criminal mischief 2,500-30k: 200 block Veterans Avenue. Damaged: Tires, vehicle paint. Total value: $3,000.

Credit card abuse: 1100 block Pecan Avenue.

Affidavit of surety to surrender principal, burglary of a building; affidavit of surety to surrender principal, possession of controlled substance pg 1 u/1 gram; affidavit of surety to surrender principal, possession of controlled substance pg 3 u/28 grams: 200 block South Main Street.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 1100 block North Main Street.

Reckless damage: 900 block Laurie Lane.

Arrest: Franks, Anthony: 2100 block East Business Highway 190. Arrest warrant, harassment by phone.

Found property: 500 block East Business Highway 190. Found: Debit card.

July 7

Open investigation: 300 block East Avenue E.

Assault with bodily injury- family violence/choking: 200 block North Drive. (No charges filed)

Arrested: Naylor, Thomas James: 400 block Lutheran Church Road. Assist another agency (Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Seguin) failure to appear, driving with license invalid with previous convic-tions/suspension/without financial responsibility.

Affidavit of surety to surrender principal possession controlled substance pg 4 o/28-u/200 grams: 200 block South Main Street.

Arrested: Marsh, Asia Jaylen: 200 block Constitution Drive. Possession of marijuana u/2 oz., possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrested: Ellis, Trevor Brice: 2900 block Lazy Lane. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias, assault by contact; Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest, possession drug paraphernalia.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 2000 block Merle Drive.

Terroristic threat: 800 block Kielman Drive.

Welfare concern: 3100 block Janelle Drive.

Criminal mischief u/100: 1000 block Jodi Avenue. Damaged: Mailbox. Value: $35.

72-hour parking: 200 block West Reagan Avenue.

Theft 100-750: 300 block Primrose Drive. Stolen: Government ID card. Value: $465.

Welfare concern: 100 block Northern Dove Lane.

Arrested: Pekar, Diane Renee: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Driving while intoxicated with child passenger.

Theft U/100, motor fuel theft: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Value: $13.35.

Fleet accident: 100 block East Avenue E.

Criminal mischief 750-2,500: 1200 block South F.M. 116. Damaged: Vehicle paint. Value: $1,200.

Sexual assault: 300 block East Avenue E.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 1200 block Urbantke Court.

Theft u/100: 2100 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Identification cards. Value: $2.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle O/200: 1200 block West Avenue B.

Arrested: Butler, Ray Tyrone: 1500 block East Business Highway 190. Driving while intoxicated with pre-vious convictions BRAC >=0.15%/open container, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.

Arrested: Huggins, Dajhone Adontay: Intersection Rose Avenue and Mary Street. Failure to identify fugi-tive from justice; Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias, entrance upon property owned by another. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) capias, criminal trespass.

July 8

Theft 100-750: 700 block South 25th Street. Stolen: Table saw, movies. Total Value: $380.

Welfare concern: 200 block Wagon Train Circle.

Arrested: Harrison, Michael Thomas: 400 block West Avenue F. Possession of controlled substance pg 1 o/4 grams–u/200 grams, possession of marijuana u/2 oz., possession of drug paraphernalia.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 300 block West Avenue G. Damaged: Door. Value: $250.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 1100 block Dixon Circle.

Arrested: Sebexen, Ralph Harry III: 1200 block West Avenue B. Possession of controlled substance pg1 <1g, possession of marijuana u/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid, no seat belt.

Assault with bodily injury–family violence: 500 block Hackberry Street.

Forgery of government document/money: 700 block Mary Street.

Found property: 80 block East Business Highway 190. Hunter, B.

Found: Social Security Card

Arrested: Hunter, Samuel Patrick: 800 block East Business Highway 190. Aggravated robbery.

Arrested: Chambers, Dexter Dewayne: 2400 block Live Oak Drive. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias driving while license invalid.

Accident: 100 block East Avenue F.

Forgery of government document/money: 2000 block Urbantke Lane.

Arrested: Curry, Patrece Renee: 600 block South Main Street. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias x2 fail to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration.

Assault by contact-family violence: 2100 block Brantley Avenue.

Aggravated assault: 1500 block Alan Arbor Lane.

July 9

Arrested: Smith, Tammie Loraine: 900 block West Business Highway 190. Possession of controlled sub-stance pg1 u/1 gram.

Animal bite: 900 block Edwards Street.

Assault with bodily injury: 200 block East Halstead Avenue.

Accident: 1400 block MLK Jr Drive.

Welfare concern: 500 block Sunset Lane.

Arrested: Middleton, Sandi Necole: 1200 block Hill Street. Arrest warrant x2, driving while license inva-lid/no insurance, of possession marijuana under 2 ounces. Arrest warrant, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle U/200: 400 block North 4th Street.

Welfare concern: 1200 block Hill Street.

False report to peace officer: 1200 block Hill Street.

Arrested: Miller, Ryan Isaiah: 400 block West Blancas Drive. Evading arrest/detention.

Theft 100-750: 300 block West Anderson Avenue. Stolen: Cell phone. Value: $200.

Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office), runaway return: 100 block Zarley Drive. (Juvenile de-tained and released to guardian).