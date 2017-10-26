Police Blotter Oct. 23-25

October 23

Arrested: Early, Christopher Francis: 100 block North 1st Street. Possession of a controlled substance Pg1 <1g.

Accident: 1400 block East Business Highway 190.

Injury to a child/bodily injury: 300 block Casa Drive.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 1600 block North Main Street. Damage: Vehicle paint. Value: $200.

Theft 100-750: 2000 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Cell phone. Value: $399.

Continuous violence against family, assault with bodily injury-family violence choking, interfere with emergency phone call, criminal mischief 100-750: 400 block West Avenue B. Damaged: Cell phone. Value: $400.

Found property: 300 block East Avenue E. Found: United States currency. Value: $20.

Theft 100-750: 900 block Curry Avenue. Stolen: Lawnmower. Value: $189.

Welfare concern: 800 block Williams Street.

Theft 2,500-30k: 2100 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: 2005 Ford Focus Value: $5,000.

Assault with bodily injury, theft U/100: 500 block Sunset Lane. Stolen: Cell phone. Value: $30.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 1100 block Travis Circle. (No charges filed).

Accident involving personal injury/death: Intersection U.S. Highway 190 and South F.M. 116.

Runaway return: 500 block Redbud Drive.

Arrested: Jackson, Byron Kellen: 500 block West Avenue F. Possession of marijuana U/2 oz.

Arrested: Jackson, Bryon Kelsey: 500 block West Avenue F. Possession of marijuana U/2 oz.

October 24

Assault with bodily injury-choking: 1100 block Sublett Avenue.

Arrested: Jackson, Bryon Kelsey: 300 block East Avenue E. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office) motion to revoke probation, burglary of habitation.

Welfare concern: 200 block Erby Avenue.

General information: 600 block South 13th Street.

Theft U/100: 1312 South F.M. 116. Stolen: City trash can. Value: $56.

Assault by contact: 300 block Rodeo Circle.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 2300 block Big Divide Road.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 1600 block Pleasant Lane.

Assist another agency (Fort Worth Police Department): 300 block East Avenue E.

Open investigation: 300 block East Avenue E.

Accident: 400 block Mary Street.

Welfare concern: 400 block South 25th Street.

Accident, driving while intoxicated: 1300 block North 1st Street.

Aggravated robbery: 300 block Cove Terrace.

Found property: 100 block Easy Street. Found: Lawn equipment.

October 25

Arrested: Thompson, Walter Kyle: 200 block West Business Highway 190. Possession of a controlled substance pg1 <1g, fail to identify fugitive from justice. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) motion to revoke/assault causing bodily injury/family violence/enhanced.

Criminal mischief 750-2,500: 1600 block North Main Street. Damaged: Vehicle paint. Total value: $1,000.

Welfare concern: 900 block Courtney Lane.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 900 block Hill Street.

Arson, criminal mischief 100-750: 2500 block Heartland Avenue. Damaged: Doorknobs, lightbulbs, mirror. Total value: $160.

Theft 100-750: 2500 block Joseph Drive. Stolen: United States currency. Total value: $200.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 500 block West Washington Avenue.

Open investigation: 400 block South 25th Street.

Welfare concern: 2200 block F.M. 3046.

Accident: Intersection South Main Street and East Avenue F.

Welfare concern: 2700 block East Business Highway 190.

Arrested: Bowling, Robert Elgin Jr: 300 block East Avenue E. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest, expired registration.

Arrested: Lebron-Colon, Waldemar: 500 block North Main Street. Assault with bodily injury-family violence choking, Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest no driver’s license. Assist another agency (United States Marshall Service Waco) probation violation.

72-hour parking: 2000 block F.M. 1113.

Fraudulent use/possession identifying information: 2000 block Josie Circle.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 400 block Lutheran Church Road.