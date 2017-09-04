Coryell County Grand jury indicts 14 in August
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
A Coryell County grand jury handed down indictments to 14 individuals in August, according to a press release from the office of Coryell County district clerk, Janice Gray.
Those indicted in the month of August 2017 include:
James David Wheat, 45, assault of a family/household member, impede breathing/circulation.
Francisco Perez-Salazar, 27, Gatesville, possession of a controlled substance, penalty grade 1, less than 1 gram.
Joby Scott Giger, 23, Pearl, possession of a controlled substance, penalty grade 1, less than 1 gram.
Cordell Christopher Adams, 32, burglary of a building.
Kalie Summer Bright, 22, Gatesville, burglary of a habitation.
Anthony Terrel Evans, 29, forgery of a financial instrument; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance, penalty grade 1, greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Jerry Dean Lovall, 34, Gatesville, indecency with a child child-sexual contact.
Edward Charles Love, 19, Killeen, aggravated robbery.
Deondray Trevonn Lumpkin, 19, aggravated robbery.
Josue Antonio Molina, 19, sexual assault of a child, two counts.
Jonathan Andrew Patrick, 32, Gatesville, possession of a controlled substance, penalty grade 1, greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams.
Scott Shannon Robinson, Gatesville, 41, credit card or debit card abuse.
Blake Deeann Shepherd, 27, Gatesville, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, penalty grade 1, less than 1 gram.
Antonio James Strain, 26, Killeen, possession of a controlled substance, penalty grade 1, greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
The indictments do not include indictments where the defendants have not yet been arrested for their charge and have a capias out that has not been served on the defendant.