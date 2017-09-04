Coryell County Grand jury indicts 14 in August

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

A Coryell County grand jury handed down indictments to 14 individuals in August, according to a press release from the office of Coryell County district clerk, Janice Gray.

Those indicted in the month of August 2017 include:

James David Wheat, 45, assault of a family/household member, impede breathing/circulation.

Francisco Perez-Salazar, 27, Gatesville, possession of a controlled substance, penalty grade 1, less than 1 gram.

Joby Scott Giger, 23, Pearl, possession of a controlled substance, penalty grade 1, less than 1 gram.

Cordell Christopher Adams, 32, burglary of a building.

Kalie Summer Bright, 22, Gatesville, burglary of a habitation.

Anthony Terrel Evans, 29, forgery of a financial instrument; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance, penalty grade 1, greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.

Jerry Dean Lovall, 34, Gatesville, indecency with a child child-sexual contact.

Edward Charles Love, 19, Killeen, aggravated robbery.

Deondray Trevonn Lumpkin, 19, aggravated robbery.

Josue Antonio Molina, 19, sexual assault of a child, two counts.

Jonathan Andrew Patrick, 32, Gatesville, possession of a controlled substance, penalty grade 1, greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams.

Scott Shannon Robinson, Gatesville, 41, credit card or debit card abuse.

Blake Deeann Shepherd, 27, Gatesville, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, penalty grade 1, less than 1 gram.

Antonio James Strain, 26, Killeen, possession of a controlled substance, penalty grade 1, greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.

The indictments do not include indictments where the defendants have not yet been arrested for their charge and have a capias out that has not been served on the defendant.