Coryell County grand jury indictments for July

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

A Coryell County grand jury handed down indictments for the month of July for 12 individuals.

The indictments don’t include any indictments where the defendants haven’t yet been arrested for their charge and have a capias out that has not been served on the defendant.

Jesse Raymond Kissel, 28, was indicted for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, 50 or more items. He was arrested by Copperas Cove police in March for allegedly damaging and opening a total of 21 mailboxes at the Copperas Cove Post Office. He was later found to have 91 personal and business checks payable to the city’s utility department, as well as seven payment coupons with credit card information. His stepfather also had reported that Kissel had used his identifying information fraudulently by opening an American Express account in his stepfather’s name. Kissel also allegedly tried to use another man’s passport to apply for a replacement driver’s license.

Tim Blackburn, 23, of Copperas Cove, was indicted for burglary of a habitation. After a June 4 incident, he was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony, engaging in organized criminal activity, and an administrative release violation. At that time, Blackburn was arrested with two others who faced separate charges for the attack at a Mary Street apartment, with Blackburn forcing his way inside, allegedly punching and kicking the victim.

Marquez Dajuan Tippit, 26, of Copperas Cove, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Tippit was arrested in June by Copperas Cove police after a verbal and physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend’s son, allegedly throwing landscaping bricks at the victim, who suffered abrasions to his head, and scratches to his face, chest and arms. He also allegedly violated a protective order with the incident.

Edward Dewayne Hawkins, 48, Copperas Cove, was indicted for assault on a family/household member, impeding breathing/circulation, a charge for which he was arrested on May 20.

Joshua Henry Walker, 33, was indicted for assault of a family/household member, impeding breathing/circulation. He was arrested by Copperas Cove police on May 8.

Also indicted were:

Lucas Harrison Brewer, 37, Houston, driving while intoxicated, 3rd or more.

Matthew Allen Bowen, 19, aggravated sexual assult.

Treyvon Dominick Fulton, 23, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anthony Michael Drew, 19, aggravated robbery.

Howard James Thomas, 36, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram. Dyron Dontavious Thompson, 40, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Anteus Francisco English, 35, Killeen, false statement for property/credit $1500<$20K.

Emery Michelle Martin, 19, Gatesville, credit card or debit card abuse.