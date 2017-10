Copperas Cove Police Department activity for Oct. 19-22, 2017

Blotter unedited

October 19

ARRESTED: STORY, BRYAN SETH: 300 BLOCK GIBSON STREET. SMITH

ASSIST ANOTHER AGENCY (BELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

NISI MOTION TO REVOKE PROBATION DRIVING WHILE LICENSE

INVALID WITH PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS/SUSPENSIONS WITHOUT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES.

0902 17-3945 ARRESTED: COATS, BRADLEY JEREMIAH: 302 EAST AVENUE E. CAZAREZ

ARREST WARRANT CRIMINAL TRESPASS.

0836 17-3965 THEFT U/100: 205 LIBERTY BELL LANE. BRYAN

STOLEN: UNITED STATES CURRENCY VALUE: $72.41

1118 17-3966 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 100-750: 1204 WEST AVENUE B. FERDINAND

DAMAGED: DOOR FRAME VALUE: $500.00

1225 17-3967 THEFT 2,500-30K: 2125 EAST BUSINESS HIGHWAY 190. CAZAREZ

STOLEN: NECKLACE VALUE: $3,000.00

1231 17-3968 FOUND PROPERTY: 300 BLOCK CREEK STREET. BRYAN

FOUND: BICYCLE

1253 17-3969 ACCIDENT: 700 BLOCK VETERANS AVENUE. DUDDEN

1415 17-3970 THEFT OF SERVICE 100-750: 113 WEST AVENUE D. BRYAN

1527 17-3971 WELFARE CONCERN: 4210-B PRIMROSE DRIVE. MILITELLO

1647 17-3972 ACCIDENT INVOLVING PERSONAL INJURY/DEATH: 100 DUDDEN

BLOCK SOUTH MAIN STREET.

1706 17-3973 ASSAULT WITH BODILY INJURY-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 204-B LONG

EAST HALSTEAD AVENUE.

1804 17-3974 FOUND PROPERTY: 1262 EAST BUSINESS HIGHWAY 190. GERKEN

FOUND: NARCOTICS

1809 17-3975 WELFARE CONCERN: 107-B WHITE WING CIRCLE. MILITELLO

1838 17-3976 FOUND PROPERTY: 604 SOUTH 3RD STREET. LONG

FOUND: MARIJUANA

1917 ARRESTED: POWELL, DENISHA LORRAINE: 604 SOUTH 3RD NUNEZ, C.

STREET. ASSIST ANOTHER AGENCY (CORYELL COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE) BOND FORFEITURE FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500 <$30,000.

2116 17-3977 ASSAULT WITH BODILY INJURY-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 605 MARY NUNEZ, C.

STREET. (NO CHARGES FILED)

2335 17-3978 ASSAULT WITH BODILY INJURY-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 501-B HUNTER, B.

SUNSET LANE.

October 20

ARRESTED: SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMONT JR: 1418 EAST HUNTER, B.

BUSINESS HIGHWAY 190. POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PG 3 <28 GRAMS, POSSESSION MARIJUANA U/2 OZ X2.

0725 17-3980 FOUND PROPERTY: 300 BLOCK CONSTITUTION DRIVE. STONEBURNER

FOUND: POCKET KNIFE

0736 17-3981 WELFARE CONCERN: 905 COURTNEY LANE. OSTER

0746 17-3982 ACCIDENT: 1903 NORTH 1ST STREET. RUSCIO

0810 17-3983 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 2015-#150 EAST BUSINESS HIGHWAY 190. BRYAN

0942 17-3984 UNAUTHORIZED USE MOTOR VEHICLE: 1103 SOUTH 19TH STREET. STONEBURNER

1224 17-3985 ARRESTED: HILTON, ALLEN THOMAS: 804 EAST BUSINESS BRYAN

HIGHWAY 190. POSSESSION MARIJUANA U/2 OZ, POSSESSION

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

1125 17-3986 OPEN INVESTIGATION: 400 SOUTH 25TH STREET. LEE

1249 17-3987 FOUND PROPERTY: 302 EAST AVENUE E. STONEBURNER

FOUND: DRIVER’S LICENSE

1249 17-3988 ACCIDENT: INTERSECTION SOUTH FM 116 AND US HIGHWAY 190. RUSCIO

1301 17-3989 FOUND PROPERTY: 819 NORTH 1ST STREET. STONEBURNER

FOUND: WALLET AND CONTENTS.

1316 17-3990 ASSAULT WITH BODILY INJURY, DISORDERLY CONDUCT-PUBLIC OSTER

AFFRAY: 702 SUNNY AVENUE.

1336 17-3991 GENERAL INFORMATION: 2001 VERNICE DRIVE. FIESELER

1525 17-3992 ARRESTED: HIGGINS, SHANE KYLE: 1200 WEST AVENUE D. MILITELLO

COPPERAS COVE MUNICIPAL COURT CAPIAS RAN RED LIGHT.

1403 17-3993 ENTRANCE UPON PROPERTY OWNED BY ANOTHER: 1200 WEST MILITELLO

AVENUE D.

2351 17-3994 ILLEGAL DUMPING: 1878 POST OFFICE ROAD

October 21

October 22