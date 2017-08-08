Copperas Cove Police Department activity for Aug. 3 through Aug. 6.

August 3

Arrested: Rivera, Luis Antonio: 1200 block Joe’s Road. Resisting arrest/search/transport, driving while intoxicated, duty on striking unattended vehicle o/200.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 1200 block East Business Highway 190.

Arrested: Anders, Noel Free: 1200 block East Business Highway 190. Possession of controlled substance Pg1<1g.

Arrested: Hays, Mira Vivian: 1500 block North 1st Street. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias x2 violate promise to appear, violate driver’s license restriction.

Harassment by phone: 2000 block Suja Lane.

Theft 750-2,500: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Electronics, backpacks. Total value: $1,980.30.

Credit card abuse: 500 block North 1st Street.

August 4

Possession of marijuana U/2 Oz., order to take into nonsecure custody-person who committed offense under age 17 possession of drug paraphernalia: 500 block Summers Road. (Juvenile detained and released to parent).

Arrested: Covert, Kayla Marie: 300 block East Avenue E. Arrest warrant, theft O/100-U/750.

Arrested: Vila, David Joseph: 600 block Morris Drive. Arrest warrant, stalking. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Department) Motion to revoke, evading arrest detention with vehicle.

Accident: 90 block Cove Terrace.

Accident: 2700 block East Business Highway 190.

Forgery of money: 200 block South 2nd Street.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 2300 block Tiffany Drive.

Theft 750-2500: 1000 block South 7th Street.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence, assault by contact-family violence: 300 block West Avenue F. (No charges filed)

Possession of marijuana U/2 Oz: 700 block Constitution Drive.

August 5

Emergency medical detention: 1000 block South 27th Street.

Arrested: Torres, Luis Alvarado: Intersection of South 4th Street and East Avenue D. Driving while intoxicated BRAC>=0.15%.

Wrong/Fictitious/Obscured Insignia: 1200 block Courtney Lane.

Arrested: Degrate-Walker, Lajuan: 2900 block East Business Highway 190. Evading arrest/detention using vehicle.

Arrested: Green, Janicia Jatoa: 2900 block East Business Highway190. Tamper/fabricate evidence.

Welfare concern: 1000 block S 27th Street.

Arrested: Giron, Vanessa: 300 block East Avenue E. Arrest warrant, assault with bodily injury – family violence, interference with emergency request for assistance.

Arrested: Quidachay, Jesse Franklin: 600 block Judy Lane. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias x4 no driver’s license x2, speeding in a school zone 32 mph in a 20 mph, speeding>10% above posted limit 39 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Burglary of a vehicle: 2600 block Mountain Avenue. Stolen: Electronics. Total value: $1,258.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 1600 block Pleasant Lane. Damaged: Walls, doors, blinds. Total value: $2,200.

Arrested: Mayhew, Blaind: 1200 block Urbantke Court. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias pro fine backed without safety/illegal backing, warrants of arrest x4 expired registration, display fictitious/altered/wrong registration x2, driving while license invalid assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office) nisi display fictitious motor vehicle registration, nisi driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.

Accident: 300 block Robert Griffin III Boulevard.

Theft 750-2500: 1000 block Jackie Jo Lane. Stolen: 2002 Cadillac DTS. Value: $2000.

Welfare concern: 80 block Karen Sue Circle

August 6

Arrested: Lee, Marquis Isaiah: 2400 block East Business Highway 190. Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.

Criminal mischief U/100: 2900 block Lazy Lane. Damaged: Screen door. Value: $75.

Arrested: Palacio, Lavelle Montrice: 2900 block Lazy Lane. Aggravated assault with deadly weapon-family violence, safe keeping.

Display wrong/fictitious insignia: 1300 Block Georgetown Road.

Found property: 90 block Town Square. Found: Debit card.

Arrested: Osmon, Eric Randall: 2300 block Tiffany Drive. Arrest warrant, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Assault by threat: 10 block Oak Ridge Drive. (No charges filed).

Discharge gun in city: 700 block South 25th Street.

Arrested: Stephens, Jason Lee: 2100 block East Business Highway 190. Affidavit of surety to surrender principal theft of property o/750-u/2500.

Assault By Contact: 400 block Veterans Avenue. (No charges filed)

Found Property: 100 block West Highway 190. Found: Driver’s license.

Theft 100-750: 2100 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Cell phone. Value: $300.

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon-family violence: 1300 block Martin Luther King Jr Drive.