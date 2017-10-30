CCPD blotter Oct. 26-29

October 26

Duty on striking unattended vehicle O/200: 600 block North 17th Street.

Fleet accident: 600 Block West Avenue E.

Arrested: Van Kirk, Jeremy Michael: 600 block West Avenue E. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest towing-solicitation of wrecker service. Assist another agency (Harker Heights Police Department) arrest warrant forgery by passing.

Open Investigation: 300 block East Avenue E.

Fleet accident: 800 block Margaret Lee Street.

Accident: 1800 block Robertson Avenue.

Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office): 200 block South 2nd Street. Affidavit of surety to surrender principal, burglary of a habitation.

Welfare concern: 800 block Michelle Drive.

Arrested: Wetherholt, Alexander Michael: 1000 block North 4th Street. Arrest warrant aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 1400 block Linda Lane.

Burglary of a habitation: 1600 block Donna Avenue. Damaged: Door glass, door jambs X2. Stolen: Game console. Total value: $535.

Theft 500-2,500 Vehicle: 200 block North Drive. Stolen: 2010 Ford Focus. Value: $1,000.

Welfare concern: 200 block East Reagan Avenue.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 500 block Sunset Lane. (No charges filed).

October 27

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 300 block Judy Lane. (No charges filed).

Arrested: Berly-Maldonado, Jake Antonio: 500 block Sunset Lane. Possession of a controlled substance Pg 1 <1 Gram, possession of marijuana U/2 oz.

Theft of service U/100: 2900 block East Business Highway 190.

Distribution of harmful material to a minor: 300 block East Avenue E. (One juvenile detained and released to parent).

Arrested: Johnson, Jeremiah Bush: 2000 block East Business Highway 190. Criminal trespass.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 1200 block North 1st Street. Damaged: Street sign and pole. Total value: $110.50.

Sexual assault: 300 block East Avenue E.

Welfare concern: 800 block South 23rd Street.

Arrested: Norrid, James Michael: 1700 block North 1st Street. Driving while license invalid with no insurance; Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest x3, expired registration, fail to maintain financial responsibility, expired operator’s license.

Assault by contact-family violence: 500 block Lincoln Avenue.

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon-family violence: 500 block Lincoln Avenue.

October 28

Attempted robbery: 2100 block East Business Highway 190.

Arrested: Bush, Darren Jerome: 1000 block East Business Highway 190. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office) contempt non-payment of child support.

Safe keeping: 200 block Constitution Drive.

Arrested: Gloria, Valerie Ann: 200 block Constitution Drive. Forgery of government document, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, possession of controlled substance penalty group 1, possession of dangerous drug X3. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office) nisi possession of marijuana<2oz, nisi DWI BAC>=0.15, bail jumping & failure to appear.

Accident: 600 block West Avenue E.

Arrested: Jordan, Charles Richard Jr: 300 block West Anderson Avenue. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest x2 driving while license invalid, theft of property u/100.

Theft U/100: 2800 block Oak Hill Drive. Stolen: Trash can. Value: $65.

Found property: 500 block Mary Street. Found: Backpack and contents.

October 29

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon-family violence, emergency medical detention: 1100 block Marlee Circle.

Accident: 700 block North Main Street.

Arrested: Matheny, Sarah Kattie: 700 block North Main Street. Driving while intoxicated.

Unattended death: 2700 block Bradford Drive.

Abandoned vehicle: 200 block South 7th Street.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence choking: 700 block Kim Avenue.

Arrested: Powell, Michael Rae Donovan: 900 block South 17th Street. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office) criminal mischief 750-2,500.

Arrested: James, Vincent Shawn: 2000 block East Business Highway 190. Criminal trespass habitation/shelter.

Welfare concern, forced entry: 1400 block Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Welfare concern: 100 block Wolfe Road.

Criminal mischief-inconvenience: 200 block Sorrell Drive.

Theft 2,500-30k: 100 block January Street. Stolen: Jewelry. Value: $3,399.

Arrested: Coonse, Brooke Morgan: 1200 block East Business Highway 190. Forgery of financial instrument, fail to identify. Arrest warrant, theft 100-750.

False report to police officer, traffic hazard: 1300 block East Business Highway 190

