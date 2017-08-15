Here is the Copperas Cove Police Department activity for Aug. 10 through Aug. 13.

August 10

Harassment by phone: 1100 block Golf Course Road.

Possession of alcohol by minor: 200 block West Business Highway 190.

Found property: 1200 block West Avenue B. Found: Bicycle.

Arrested: Musser, Trace Jerrett: 300 block East Avenue E. Arrest Warrant Forgery of Financial Instrument.

Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) Affidavit of surety to surrender principal: 200 block South 2nd Street.

Theft U/100: 200 block South 2nd Street. Stolen: United States currency. Total value: $10.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 100 block Lariat Circle. (Juvenile detained and released to parent).

Online harassment/internet impersonation: 2500 block East Business Highway 190.

Fleet accident: 900 block South Main Street.

Unattended death: 300 block Casa Drive.

Theft 2500-30k: 100 block East Blancas Drive.

Assist another sgency (Coryell County Sheriffs Office) Affidavit of surety to surrender principal: 200 block South 2nd Street.

Theft 100-750: 500 block South Main Street. Stolen: Bicycle. Value: $250.

Accident: 1400 block Neff Drive.

Theft U/100: 100 block West Anderson Avenue. Stolen: City trash can. Value: $65.

Assault with body injury-family violence: 900 block Dryden Avenue.

Theft 100-750: 1800 block Robertson Avenue. Stolen: Bicycle. Value: $100.

August 11

Arrested: Fields, Jordan Dontae: 2300 block East Business Highway 190. Possession of marijuana U/2 Oz.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 30 block Edgemere Court.

Credit card abuse: 1200 block East Business Highway 190.

Unattended death, open investigation, safe keeping: 400 block Cottonwood Drive.

Graffiti U/100: 400 block East Business Highway 190. Damaged: Brick wall. Value: $50.

Credit card abuse: 90 block Cove Terrace.

Fleet accident: 2100 block East Business Highway 190.

Open investigation: 1200 block East Business Highway 190.

Arrested: Clemons, Kendell Cache: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Arrest warrant, possession of controlled substance pg1<1g, abandoning or endangering child criminal negligence.

Theft 100-750: 500 block North 1st Street. Stolen: Video game console, game. Total value: $360.

Safe keeping: 2400 block Vernice Drive. Found: Pistol.

Disorderly conduct–language: 2400 block Vernice Drive.

August 12

Arrested: Hoffman, Keith Richard: 300 block North Drive. Driving while intoxicated, 2nd.

72-hour parking: 1900 block Wanda Street.

Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Criminal trespass.

Arrested: Harrison, Will Edward Ii: 3000 block East Business 190. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias, speeding in a school zone 30 mph in a 20 mph zone.

Arrested: Perez, Katrina Len: 800 block North 2nd Street. Possession of controlled substance pg1 < 1 gram, possession controlled substance pg3 <28 grams.

Forgery of a financial instrument, debit card abuse, theft U/100: 1000 block South 15th Street. Stolen: Driver’s license, debit cart. Total value: $2.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 2000 block East Business Highway 190. Damaged: Vehicle windshield. Value: $300.

Theft 100-750: 1300 block Brown Drive. Stolen: End table. Value: $200.

Assault causing bodily injury-family violence: 900 block Traci Drive. (No charges filed).

Criminal mischief 100-750: 100 block Myra Lou Avenue. Damaged: Vehicle tire. Value: $300.

August 13

Arrested: Carter, Stacy Dwaine: 100 block West Hogan Drive. Driving while intoxicated BRAC >=0.15%.

Disorderly conduct-public affray: 500 block North 1st Street.

Evading arrest/detention using a vehicle: 800 block West Business Highway 190.

Evading arrest/detention using a vehicle: Intersection Cline Drive and West Business Highway 190.

Possession of controlled Substance Pg 1 <1g: 1600 block Hughes Avenue.

Arrested: Jackson, Ashley Nichol: 1600 block Hughes Avenue. Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrested: Parker, Harold Nicholas: 1600 block Hughes Avenue. Possession of marijuana U/2oz.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle o/200 x2, duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping o/200.

Illegal dumping: 300 block Sunset Lane.

Burglary of a vehicle: 1300 block Georgetown Road. Stolen: Cell phone. Value: $800.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: 100 block Myra Lou Avenue.

Arrested: Chambers, Christopher Michael: 800 block North 2nd Street. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) Indictment, manufacture deliver controlled substance pg1>1g drug free zone x2.

Accident: 2700 block East Business Highway 190.

Theft 100-750: 2900 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Roaster, charcoal, insect repellant. Total value: $141.

Accident: Intersection South F.M. 116 and U.S. Highway 190.

Welfare concern: 500 block West Avenue B.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 300 block Judy Lane.

Assault by contact: 600 block Sunset Lane.

Arrested: Allen, Kendall Wayne: 1000 block South 3rd Street. Public intoxication.

Burglary of a habitation: 1200 block Georgetown.