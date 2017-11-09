Police Department activity for Nov. 6 through Nov. 8.

November 6

Arrested: Chalkley, Krystal Diana: 100 block Robertson Avenue. Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, tampering with physical evidence, possession controlled substance pg1 <1 gram. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) motion to revoke credit card or debit card abuse.

Arrested: Williams, Taylor Ross: 100 block Robertson Avenue. Possession of controlled substance pg1 u/1 gram.

Arrested: Underwood, Amy Kathleen: 300 block South 7th Street. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest x3, ran stop sign, fail to maintain financial responsibility, assault by threat.

Found Property: 300 block East Avenue E. Found: Debit card.

Violation of protective order: 100 block South Drive.

Forgery of money, theft 100-750: 500 block North 1st Street. Stolen: United States currency, money order. Total value: $100.

Sexual assault: 300 block East Avenue E.

Fleet accident: 200 block North 1st Street.

Information only: 1300 block Cline Drive.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. 1400 block Linda Lane.

Welfare concern: 1600 block North Main Street.

Assault by contact: 2700 block East Business Highway 190.

Burglary of a building: 1600 block South F.M. 116. Damaged: Lock. Stolen: Electronics. Total value: $78.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: 800 block Margaret Lee Street.

Found property: 200 block Laura Street. Found: Brass knuckles.

Duty on striking highway fixture/landscaping U/200: 1200 block Georgetown Road.

November 7

Arrested: Stanberry, George Greggory: 200 block East Halstead Avenue. Evading arrest/detention, Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burglary of a habitation, assault with bodily injury-family violence: 500 block Sunset Lane.

Forgery of financial instrument: 100 block West Hogan Avenue.

Theft 750-2,500: Intersection East Avenue D and North Main Street. Stolen/recovered: iPad. Value: $800.

Runaway return: 2000 block Vernice Drive. (Juvenile detained and released to parent).

Burglary of a vehicle: 500 block West Washington Avenue. Stolen: Amplifier. Value: $40.

Assault by contact-family violence X2: 5000 block North Main Street. (No charges filed).

Burglary of a vehicle: 1400 block Dryden Avenue. Stolen: United States currency. Value: $40.

Runaway: 300 block West Washington Avenue.

Theft 100-750, criminal mischief 100-750: 2800 block Sunflower Trail. Damaged: Clothing. Stolen: Electronics. Total value: $400.

Open investigation: 300 block East Avenue E.

Accident involving personal injury/death: 1600 block North 1st Street.

Runaway return: 300 block West Washington Avenue. (Juvenile detained and released to parent).

Assault by contact-family violence: 1200 block Georgetown Road.

Arrested: Rosas, Melinda Marie: 500 block South 9th Street. Possession of marijuana u/2 ounces.

Arrested: Blackowl, Joyce Marie: 1200 block East Business Highway 190. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) failure to appear/possession of marijuana under 2 oz.

November 8

Criminal mischief 100-750: 2000 block East Business Highway 190. Damage: Door knob, household items. Total value: $205.

Attempted burglary of a building: 700 block East Avenue D. Damage: Door hinges and door. Total value: $2,500.

Theft of firearm: 600 block South 3rd Street. Stolen: Pistol. Value: $799.99.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco products: 400 block South 25th Street.

Arrested: Young, Christopher Sean: 200 block East Avenue D. Assist another agency (Austin Pardon and Parole Board) administrative release violator.

Cruelty to animals, discharge gun in city: 1200 block South 23rd Street.

Burglary of a building: 2000 block Suja Lane. Stolen: Leaf blower, extension cord. Total value: $110.

Possession of marijuana u/2 oz. drug free zone, minor in possession of tobacco: 400 block South 25th Street. (One juvenile detained and released to parent).

Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office): 1000 block Industrial Avenue.

Welfare concern: 200 block Carothers Street.

Welfare concern: 1900 block Dennis Street.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle o/200: 2700 block East Business Highway 190.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 900 block South 17th Street. Damaged: Drywall. Value: $120.-

