Police Department activity for Nov. 6 through Nov. 8.
November 6
Arrested: Chalkley, Krystal Diana: 100 block Robertson Avenue. Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, tampering with physical evidence, possession controlled substance pg1 <1 gram. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) motion to revoke credit card or debit card abuse.
Arrested: Williams, Taylor Ross: 100 block Robertson Avenue. Possession of controlled substance pg1 u/1 gram.
Arrested: Underwood, Amy Kathleen: 300 block South 7th Street. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest x3, ran stop sign, fail to maintain financial responsibility, assault by threat.
Found Property: 300 block East Avenue E. Found: Debit card.
Violation of protective order: 100 block South Drive.
Forgery of money, theft 100-750: 500 block North 1st Street. Stolen: United States currency, money order. Total value: $100.
Sexual assault: 300 block East Avenue E.
Fleet accident: 200 block North 1st Street.
Information only: 1300 block Cline Drive.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. 1400 block Linda Lane.
Welfare concern: 1600 block North Main Street.
Assault by contact: 2700 block East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a building: 1600 block South F.M. 116. Damaged: Lock. Stolen: Electronics. Total value: $78.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: 800 block Margaret Lee Street.
Found property: 200 block Laura Street. Found: Brass knuckles.
Duty on striking highway fixture/landscaping U/200: 1200 block Georgetown Road.
November 7
Arrested: Stanberry, George Greggory: 200 block East Halstead Avenue. Evading arrest/detention, Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Burglary of a habitation, assault with bodily injury-family violence: 500 block Sunset Lane.
Forgery of financial instrument: 100 block West Hogan Avenue.
Theft 750-2,500: Intersection East Avenue D and North Main Street. Stolen/recovered: iPad. Value: $800.
Runaway return: 2000 block Vernice Drive. (Juvenile detained and released to parent).
Burglary of a vehicle: 500 block West Washington Avenue. Stolen: Amplifier. Value: $40.
Assault by contact-family violence X2: 5000 block North Main Street. (No charges filed).
Burglary of a vehicle: 1400 block Dryden Avenue. Stolen: United States currency. Value: $40.
Runaway: 300 block West Washington Avenue.
Theft 100-750, criminal mischief 100-750: 2800 block Sunflower Trail. Damaged: Clothing. Stolen: Electronics. Total value: $400.
Open investigation: 300 block East Avenue E.
Accident involving personal injury/death: 1600 block North 1st Street.
Runaway return: 300 block West Washington Avenue. (Juvenile detained and released to parent).
Assault by contact-family violence: 1200 block Georgetown Road.
Arrested: Rosas, Melinda Marie: 500 block South 9th Street. Possession of marijuana u/2 ounces.
Arrested: Blackowl, Joyce Marie: 1200 block East Business Highway 190. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) failure to appear/possession of marijuana under 2 oz.
November 8
Criminal mischief 100-750: 2000 block East Business Highway 190. Damage: Door knob, household items. Total value: $205.
Attempted burglary of a building: 700 block East Avenue D. Damage: Door hinges and door. Total value: $2,500.
Theft of firearm: 600 block South 3rd Street. Stolen: Pistol. Value: $799.99.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco products: 400 block South 25th Street.
Arrested: Young, Christopher Sean: 200 block East Avenue D. Assist another agency (Austin Pardon and Parole Board) administrative release violator.
Cruelty to animals, discharge gun in city: 1200 block South 23rd Street.
Burglary of a building: 2000 block Suja Lane. Stolen: Leaf blower, extension cord. Total value: $110.
Possession of marijuana u/2 oz. drug free zone, minor in possession of tobacco: 400 block South 25th Street. (One juvenile detained and released to parent).
Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office): 1000 block Industrial Avenue.
Welfare concern: 200 block Carothers Street.
Welfare concern: 1900 block Dennis Street.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle o/200: 2700 block East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief 100-750: 900 block South 17th Street. Damaged: Drywall. Value: $120.-