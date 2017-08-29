Police Blotter Aug 24-27

August 24

Assault with bodily injury-family violence X2: 600 block Sunset Lane.

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon-family violence: 100 block Wolfe Road. (No charges filed).

Arrested: Jackson-Golson, Jesica Tyonna: 500 block Lincoln Avenue. Arrest warrant x3 hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana under 2 oz.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 200 block Carpenter Street.

Theft 100-750: 1200 block East Business 190. Stolen: Alcohol. Total value: $107.97.

Burglary of a vehicle: 500 block Town Square: Stolen: Bag and contents. Total value: $120.

Robbery: 800 block North 1st Street.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 2100 block Wayne Street.

Arrested: Turner, Elijah Antonio: 1600 block MLK Jr. Drive. Possession of marijuana u/2 oz.

Arrested: Breckenridge, Tavon Desmond: 1600 block MLK Jr. Drive. Possession of marijuana u/2 oz.

Found property: 500 block West Business Highway 190. Found: Credit card.

Fleet accident: 1600 block MLK Jr. Drive.

August 25

Criminal trespass: 400 block Cove Terrace.

Theft 100-750: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Cell phone. Value: $560.

Arrested: Platt, Philip Ryan: 200 block Hardeman Street. Continuous violence against family.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 200 block Hardeman Street.

Found property: 300 block East Avenue E. Found: Credit card.

Forgery of money: 500 block North 1st Street.

Violation of protective order: 400 block South 25th Street.

Theft 750-2,500 vehicle: 100 block Cedar Grove Loop. Stolen: Four wheeler. Value: $1,500.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 100 block Cedar Grove Loop. Damage: Vehicle tires. Value: $375.

Breach of computer security: 900 block North 7th Street.

Accident: 1800 block MLK Jr. Drive.

Open investigation: 300 block East Avenue E.

Organized retail theft: 800 block North 1st Street. Stolen: Beer. Value: $9.71.

Burglary of a habitation: 100 block West Anderson Avenue. Stolen: United States currency, purse and contents. Total value: $280.

Burglary of a habitation: 800 block Michelle Drive. Stolen: Game system. Value: $510.

August 26

Arrested: Mcdermott, Stephanie Marie: 500 block East Avenue D. Driving while intoxicated 2nd.

Arrested: Hughes, Russell Lee: 1100 block Golf Course Road: Warrant arrest, unlawful restraint. Copperas Cove Municipal Court arrest warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of controlled substance penalty group 1.

Found property: 400 block West Business Highway 190.

Interference with child custody: 1100 block Lincoln Avenue.

Accident: Intersection Gibson Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Assault by contact–family violence: 300 block Creek Street.

Accident: 2200 block East Business Highway 190.

Accident involving damage to vehicle: 200 block Robert Griffin III Boulevard.

August 27

Welfare concern: 1600 block North Main Street.

Arrested: Armendarez, Tiffany Anntoinet: 400 block West Anderson Avenue. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest x3: expired registration, no driver’s license, expired motor vehicle inspection.

Accident: 400 block Constitution Drive.

Assault by contact-family violence x2: 3500 block Lucas Street. (No charges filed).

Sexual assault: 300 block East Avenue E.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 2000 block East Business Highway 190. (No charges filed).

Arrested: Hale, Corey Peter: 1100 block South 3rd Street. Possession of marijuana U/2 oz.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 300 block Myra Lou Avenue. Damaged: Clothing. Value: $400.

Unattended death: 1400 block Cardinal Trail.

Assault by contact-family violence: 200 block Northern Dove Lane. (No charges filed).

Burglary of a vehicle: 900 block Cove Avenue. Stolen: United States currency, CDs, ID card, dice. Total value: $77.

Arrested: Ekis, Cassandra Marzella: 2100 block Cline. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest, fail to control speed.

Welfare concern: 2300 block Terry Drive.

Arrested: Sorrells, Ervin Thomas III: 200 block Manning Drive. Assist another agency (Travis County Sheriff’s Office) probation violation.

