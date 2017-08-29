Police Blotter Aug 24-27
August 24
Assault with bodily injury-family violence X2: 600 block Sunset Lane.
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon-family violence: 100 block Wolfe Road. (No charges filed).
Arrested: Jackson-Golson, Jesica Tyonna: 500 block Lincoln Avenue. Arrest warrant x3 hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana under 2 oz.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 200 block Carpenter Street.
Theft 100-750: 1200 block East Business 190. Stolen: Alcohol. Total value: $107.97.
Burglary of a vehicle: 500 block Town Square: Stolen: Bag and contents. Total value: $120.
Robbery: 800 block North 1st Street.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 2100 block Wayne Street.
Arrested: Turner, Elijah Antonio: 1600 block MLK Jr. Drive. Possession of marijuana u/2 oz.
Arrested: Breckenridge, Tavon Desmond: 1600 block MLK Jr. Drive. Possession of marijuana u/2 oz.
Found property: 500 block West Business Highway 190. Found: Credit card.
Fleet accident: 1600 block MLK Jr. Drive.
August 25
Criminal trespass: 400 block Cove Terrace.
Theft 100-750: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Cell phone. Value: $560.
Arrested: Platt, Philip Ryan: 200 block Hardeman Street. Continuous violence against family.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 200 block Hardeman Street.
Found property: 300 block East Avenue E. Found: Credit card.
Forgery of money: 500 block North 1st Street.
Violation of protective order: 400 block South 25th Street.
Theft 750-2,500 vehicle: 100 block Cedar Grove Loop. Stolen: Four wheeler. Value: $1,500.
Criminal mischief 100-750: 100 block Cedar Grove Loop. Damage: Vehicle tires. Value: $375.
Breach of computer security: 900 block North 7th Street.
Accident: 1800 block MLK Jr. Drive.
Open investigation: 300 block East Avenue E.
Organized retail theft: 800 block North 1st Street. Stolen: Beer. Value: $9.71.
Burglary of a habitation: 100 block West Anderson Avenue. Stolen: United States currency, purse and contents. Total value: $280.
Burglary of a habitation: 800 block Michelle Drive. Stolen: Game system. Value: $510.
August 26
Arrested: Mcdermott, Stephanie Marie: 500 block East Avenue D. Driving while intoxicated 2nd.
Arrested: Hughes, Russell Lee: 1100 block Golf Course Road: Warrant arrest, unlawful restraint. Copperas Cove Municipal Court arrest warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of controlled substance penalty group 1.
Found property: 400 block West Business Highway 190.
Interference with child custody: 1100 block Lincoln Avenue.
Accident: Intersection Gibson Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Assault by contact–family violence: 300 block Creek Street.
Accident: 2200 block East Business Highway 190.
Accident involving damage to vehicle: 200 block Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
August 27
Welfare concern: 1600 block North Main Street.
Arrested: Armendarez, Tiffany Anntoinet: 400 block West Anderson Avenue. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest x3: expired registration, no driver’s license, expired motor vehicle inspection.
Accident: 400 block Constitution Drive.
Assault by contact-family violence x2: 3500 block Lucas Street. (No charges filed).
Sexual assault: 300 block East Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 2000 block East Business Highway 190. (No charges filed).
Arrested: Hale, Corey Peter: 1100 block South 3rd Street. Possession of marijuana U/2 oz.
Criminal mischief 100-750: 300 block Myra Lou Avenue. Damaged: Clothing. Value: $400.
Unattended death: 1400 block Cardinal Trail.
Assault by contact-family violence: 200 block Northern Dove Lane. (No charges filed).
Burglary of a vehicle: 900 block Cove Avenue. Stolen: United States currency, CDs, ID card, dice. Total value: $77.
Arrested: Ekis, Cassandra Marzella: 2100 block Cline. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest, fail to control speed.
Welfare concern: 2300 block Terry Drive.
Arrested: Sorrells, Ervin Thomas III: 200 block Manning Drive. Assist another agency (Travis County Sheriff’s Office) probation violation.