Here is the Copperas Cove Police Department activity for July 24 through July 26.

July 24

Arrested: Evans, Crystal Diane: 1800 block Robertson Avenue. Theft 100-750, possession marijuana u/2 oz. Stolen/recovered: Outdoor furnishings. Total value: $220.

Welfare concern: 100 block Lorna Circle.

Burglary of a vehicle: 700 block Skyline Drive. Stolen: Notebook and utility knife. Total value: $30.

Arrested: Harding-Carroll, Dion: 200 block West Avenue C. Possession of marijuana U/2oz.

Unattended death: 500 block Mary Street.

Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) affidavit of surety to surrender principal/aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) affidavit of surety to surrender principal/aggravated robbery.

Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) affidavit of surety to surrender principal x10/forgery financial instrument x10.

Burglary of a habitation: 100 block North 3rd Street. Damaged: Window, blinds. Stolen: Miscellaneous jewelry, electronics. Total value: $3,910.

Burglary of a habitation, found property: 300 block Carothers Street. Stolen: United State coinage. Value: $20. Found: Clothing.

Criminal mischief 2,500-30k: 3500 block Grimes Crossing Road. Damaged: Mailbox, vehicle. Value: $3,000.

Assault by threat – family violence: 1200 block Urbantke Court.

July 25

Theft U/100, criminal mischief 100-750: 2500 block Isabelle Drive. Stolen: License plate. Damaged: Vehicle paint. Total value: $500.

Burglary of a vehicle: 1800 block North Main Street. Stolen: Watches, iPod. Total value: $260.

Assist another agency (Azle Police Department): 600 block Robertstown Road.

Accident: 400 block Pamela Street.

Forgery of a financial instrument: 3000 blocko East Business Highway 190.

Assist another agency (Killeen Police Department): Intersection North F.M. 116 and Highway 9.

Found property: 800 block East Business Highway 190. Found: Wallet and contents.

Forced entry: 2100 block Brantley Avenue.

Arrested: Amos, L’michael Detron: 2100 block Brantley Avenue. Arrest warrants aggravated assault with deadly weapon, deadly conduct, abandon/endanger child x2.

Arrested: Fruto, Saldana Jr.: 900 block Leonhard Street. Driving while intoxicated BRAC>=0.15%.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 1600 block Neff Street. Damaged: Windows.

July 26

Arrested: Bustamante, Elizabeth: 400 block Constitution Drive. Assist another agency (Burnet County Sheriff’s Office) Motion to revoke, driving while intoxicated.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 1100 block Rhonda Lee Street. Damaged: Mailbox. Value: $200.

Theft 750-2,500: 700 block Constitution Drive. Stolen: Cell phones. Total value: $1600.

Arrested: Lockard, Tynisha Louise: 1200 block Urbantke Court. Assist another agency (Travis County Sheriff’s Office) theft by check 20-500.

Assist another agency (Attorney General’s Office): 1900 block Miles Street.

Arrested: Dunson, William Thomas IV: 1900 block Miles Street. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest x3, speeding >10% above posted limit 45 mph in a 35 mph zone, expired registration, display fictitious/altered/obscured/wrong license plate or registration. Assist another agency (Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office) failure to appear, driving while license invalid with previous conviction. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office), motion to revoke, prohibited weapon. Arrest warrant, assault causes bodily injury-family violence.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 100 block west reagan avenue.

Arrested: Blake, Kimberly Louise: 2900 block East Business Highway 190. Theft 100-750. Stolen/recovered: Groceries. Total value: $181.25.

Attempted suicide: 1900 block Terry Drive.

Accident: 2700 block East Business Highway 190.

Arrested: Scofield, Norman Eugene: 1700 vlock Veterans Avenue. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest x2 possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of financial responsibility.

Arrested: Pace, Jennifer Jo: 900 block North Main Street. Possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office) non-payment of child support.

Accident involving damage to vehicle o/200: 800 block East Avenue D.

Criminal trespass habitation: 1900 block Dennis Street.

Harassment by phone: 1400 block South 21st Street.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence x2, violation of protective order: 700 block South 3rd Street.