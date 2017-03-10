Copperas Cove track starting to hit full stride

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove track teams competed in the Texas State High School Meet in San Marcos (girls) and Brownwood Invitational (boys) over the weekend.

The Lady Dawgs 4x400-meter relay team of Anaya Copeland, Imari Neal, Talia Kinslow and Amber Boyd set a new school record with a second-place finish and time of 4:00.37 at the Texas State High School Meet in San Marcos.

The senior Boyd, who finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:13.26, also paced the Lady Dawgs along with Aidan Chace and Jaela Rice in the high jump and Mahal Thorpe in the 300m hurdles.

Chace won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches in front of teammate Rice’s 5-feet effort.

Thorpe earned a silver medal in the 300m hurdles and had a bronze finish in the 100m hurdles.

Destiny Miller also earned a medal for the Lady Dawgs with a third-place finish in the discus with a throw of 80-feet-10. And Maya Watkins added four points with her fourth-place finish behind Miller (79-feet-6).

Copeland added a silver-medal finish and six points in the 400m dash with a mark of 59.82 seconds and added two more points to the tally with a fifth-place finish in the 200m dash.

Also adding points to the Cove tally were: 4x100m relay team of Ashli Hawkins (Sha’Kiya Williams, Mariyah Reynolds and Madison Griffon (3rd for 12 pts – 50.59 seconds); 4x800m relay team of; Jordan Seibel, Olivia Rios, Madisen Honea and Stefani Vassar (3rd for 12 pts – 10:35.11) 4x200m relay team of Hawkins, Dericka Infante, Williams and Reynolds (4th for 8 pts – 1:49.10); Neal - one point (6th in 400m dash – 1 minute, 2.61 seconds); Jada Close – one point (6th in high jump – 4-feet-10). Malasha Hall – two points (5th in shot put – 29-feet-3) and Alyssa Arnold – one point (6th in shot put – 29-feet-3).

The boys were paced with first-place finishes by sophomores Kyle Stifflemire and Shontez Simmons along with seniors Eric Cain, Reginald Moulton, Josh Canete, and Quinton Ford.

Stifflemire blasted his own school record by nine inches with a 15-feet vault to win first in the pole vault.

Simmons earned a first in the 200m dash with a time of 22.86 and Cain won the 100m dash with a mark of 11.46.

Moulton earned his gold in the 400m dash with a time of 51.25 and Canete cleared the 6-feet-4 mark for first in the high jump.

The relay teams also swept the podium.

The 4x100m relay team of Cain, A.J. Acosta, Simmons, and Isaiah Hawkins finished first with a time of 43.96 seconds, the 4x200m relay team of Cain, Acosta, Simmons and Hawkins finished first with a time of 1:31.29 and the 4x400m relay team of Moulton Dahmir Pearson, Blair Fraser and Yvel Louis finished first with a time of 3:31.89.

Other overall top 20 finishers for Cove by event (all grade levels) were:

100m dash - Acosta (7th – 11.65); senior Lucas Hogue (11th – 11.71) and freshman Levi Smith (16th 11.91).

110m hurdles - Nathaniel Murphree (4th – 16.03) and Dylan Orr (16th – 18.19);

1,600m run – freshman Isaiah Sobers (11th – 5:45.03).

200m dash – Hogue (6th – 23.81); senior Kenneth Cole (10th - 24.00); Hawkins (13th – 24.22) and Kameron Spruill (17th – 24.61).

300m hurdles - Pearson (4th – 42.13); junior DeAdrian Malone (13th – 44.83) and Murphree (15th – 45.58).

400m dash – Yvel (8th – 53.58); B. Fraser (10th – 54.91) and A.J. Doubleday (16th – 55.95).

800m run – Moulton (4th – 2:07.02); Pearson (15th – 2:14.98); freshman Isaiah Haines (16th – 2:15.05) and senior Eddie Lopez (18th – 2:15.74).

Discus – senior Tyson Curry (3rd – 131-feet-10.50), junior Tavis Lewis (8th – 126-feet-3.50); senior Gage Donoso (9th – 122-feet-9.50) and junior Daveon Thomas (16th – 110-feet-1).

High jump – sophomore Quinton Ford (7th – 5-feet-10); junior Neyland Block (5-feet-10); senior Mewalsh Deskins (16th – 5-feet-8) and junior Jacob Carter (17th – 5-feet-8).

Long jump – Ford (3rd – 21-feet-3.25); junior Andy Riley (4th – 21-feet-2); senior Kylan Herrera (8th – 20-feet-9) and senior Elijah Washington (9th – 20-feet-6).

Pole vault – junior Darius Fuselier (8th – 12-feet); junior Ravonne Williams (11-feet-6); sophomore Tim Doyle (13th – 10-feet-6); freshman Jacob Penman (15th – 10-feet) and freshman Jaden Alrich (19th – 9-feet-6).

Shot put – Curry (7th – 44-feet-9); Thomas (9th – 42-feet-2) and freshman Josh Griffin (16th – 39-feet-2).

Triple jump – Washington (2nd – 43-feet-7); junior Micah Hawkes (41-feet-11.25) and junior Bryce Ranes (41-feet-5.50).

For complete results visit tx.milesplit.com, click on results and search for Brownwood Relays.

