Dawgs 2nd at Midway, Lady Dawgs 1st at Joshua

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Cove track teams had success meets last weekend with the Lady Dawgs varsity and junior varsity bringing home the top spots at the Joshua Owls Relay while the Bulldawgs brought home the silver from the Midway ISD Relays in Waco.

The Lady Dawgs finished first with 127 points in front of Everman (121), Liberty Christian (112) and North Richland Hills (111).

First-place finishes by Anayah Copeland (400-meter dash – 1 minute, .26 seconds); Amber Boyd (1,600m run – 5:19.58), Copeland, Mariyah Reynolds, Talia Kinslow and Ashi Hawkins (4x200m relay – 1:47.30) and Boyd, Kinslow, Copeland and Imari Neal (4x400m relay – 4:04.46) led the Lady Dawgs efforts.

Also topping the podium for the Lady Dawgs were Boyd (2nd in the 800m run – 2:19.21); Mahal Thorpe (2nd in the 100m hurdles – 15.60) and the 4x100m relay team of Madison Griffon, Reynolds, Sha’Kiya Williams and Hawkins (3rd – 50.20 seconds.

The junior varsity smoked the competition by 134 points. They finished with 254 points with No. Richland Hills following with 120.

First-place finishes in 12 different events paced the junior varsity Lady Dawgs. Cove took the top two or all three spots in several of those events as well.

The relay squads swept the meet. The 4x100 team of Livonna Wallace, Zephanasia Lewis, Tiyionnah McClain and She’Kailah Davis finished with a time of 52.32 for first while Nadia Robinson replaced wallec for first in the 4x200m relay (1:52.00). The foursome of Daniele Diaz, Olivia Rios, Stefani Vassar and Mikayla Devins completed the sweep with a 4:20.67 in the 4x400m relay.

Adding gold medals to the collection were Robinson (100m dash – 13.31); McCain (200m dash – 27.68; long jump – 14 feet, 2 inches and triple jump – 30-feet-11.50); Devins (400m dash – 1:05.60); Madisen Honea (800m run – 2:33.58 and 300m int. hurdles – 51.59) and Lacy Wheat (3,200m run – 13:51.57 and high jump – 4-feet-10).

Also finishing atop the podium were Davis (3rd 200m dash – 27.78); Vassar (2nd 400m dash – 1:06.14; Diaz (3rd 400m dash – 1:07.13); Rios (2nd 800m run – 2:39.750; Alysa Hernandez (2nd – 1,600m run – 6:38.94 and 2nd 3,200m run – 13:58.27); Tiana Barker (2nd 100m hurdles – 18.37 and 2nd 300m hurdles – 53.27); Samantha Ingram (3rd high jump – 4-feet-10); Janice Fa’aola (3rd long jump 13-feet-11) and Honea (2nd triple jump – 30-feet-7).

The Bulldawgs came just three points shy of taking the Midway relays last Saturday as well.

Reginald Mouton (1:59.76) and Dahmir Pearson (2:01.63) finished first and second in the 800m run to lead the Dawgs and Pearson added another gold in the 300m intermediate hurdles with a time of 40.19.

The foursome of AJ Acosta, Isaiah Hawkins, Shontez Simmons and Eric Cain earned the Dawgs gold in the 800m relay with a time of 1:29.40.