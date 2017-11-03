Trinity Lutheran German Sausage Fest set for Saturday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Trinity Lutheran Church is hosting its annual German Sausage Fest on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will be at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, located at 1206 W. Ave. B.

Dinner plates consist of the sausage and sides, with plates costing $6 for children under 12 and $10 for adults.

Desserts are available for an additional purchase.

Diners can enjoy their meals on site at the civic center and listen to live music, with takeout plates also being available.

Bulk sausage sales start at 8 a.m. at the church parking lot, at 518 E. Bus. 190 on the corner of Morris Drive.

Sales will continue until sold out, at a price of $8 per pound.

The church’s fundraising tradition of more than five decades features smoked sausage made from the Mickan family’s secret recipe, still a secret to this day.

Proceeds from Sausage Fest will go to local charities. For more information, call the church at (254) 547-2225.