Another German Sausage Fest is in the history books

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Hundreds of hungry sausage lovers converged upon the Civic Center Saturday with many lining up well in advance.

The line ran from the doors all the way to the duck pond as many waited for the doors to open for the Trinity Lutheran Church’s annual German Sausage Fest which began at 11 a.m. and ran until they sold out. Bulk sausage was also being sold in the Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot starting at 8 a.m.

Danny Cummins, a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, helped run Saturday’s event. He said his church has been holding the annual event since the 1970s. It originally started as a barbeque dinner before becoming a sausage fest.

Volunteers served sausage, potato salad, sauerkraut, and more, all prepared by volunteers. They also offered a wide variety of desserts to choose from.

Funds raised at the event typically go to local causes like Cove House, the Soup Kitchen, Families in Crisis, Hope Pregnancy Center, and more. They also go to national causes like Lutherans for Life, Ysleta Lutheran Mission, Lutheran Braille Workers, and more.

Cummins said that it was thanks to everyone coming together that they were able to hold this year’s event. Several sister churches helped out, and even members of the community came out to volunteer.

“We like the camaraderie with the community. The community has come to expect this every first weekend of November,” said Cummins. “I’m very appreciative this year at the way everyone came out.”

Cummins said that they made about 4,000 pounds of sausage. He estimated that they would sell about 1,200 meals at the Civic Center and the rest of the sausage will be sold in bulk at the church.

Gordon Mickan helped cook and prepare the sausages served at the Sausage Fest using the secret recipe his grandfather taught him when he was only five years old. He said his grandfather’s great-grandfather brought the recipe over when they migrated from Germany to Galveston back in 1854.

Mickan said he’s been a lifelong member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and said he’s been helping cook the sausage ever since they started having the Sausage Fest. He said he likes the fact that the money raised by the event is used to give back to the community.

Many return year after year to the Sausage Fest to enjoy the food.

“I try to come every year,” said Lindsey Antolik. “[The sausage] is good…It’s become kind of a tradition.”

“I’ve been here several times…I like it. It’s like the best sausage ever,” said Julie Yoho. “I’m a sausage connoisseur. From Fredericksburg to Muenster, I’ve tried them all, but I always keep coming back.”