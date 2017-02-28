Progress 2017: New restaurants locating in Cove

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

With the closure of the Casa Ole’ Restaurant on the corner of Business 190 and Constitution Drive on June 30, 2013, the prime location at 2730 E. Bus. 190 has remained empty for nearly four years.

Raising Cane’s, the Baton Rouge, La.-based restaurant chain is on board to open a location in Copperas Cove at the former Casa Ole’ in 2017.

Raising Cane’s specializes in gourmet chicken fingers and the locations nearest to Copperas Cove are Temple, Georgetown and Cedar Park.

