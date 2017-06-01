Raising Cane’s to bring 60 jobs to Copperas Cove

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

On Tuesday, a crew made quick work of demolishing the site of the former Casa Ole’ restaurant at 2730 E. Bus. 190, in order to pave the way for a new restaurant.

Raising Cane’s, a Baton Rouge-based restaurant chain is set to open a location in Copperas Cove in October 2017, said Jami Zimmerman, VP of public relations at Champion Management, in a press release issued on behalf of Raising Cane’s on Thursday.

When the new restaurant opens late this October in Copperas Cove, it will be the fifth Raising Cane’s in Central Texas and among more than 340 nationwide.

The restaurant will bring 60 new jobs to the Copperas Cove economy this fall.

“All of us at Raising Cane’s are thrilled to be introducing our ONE LOVE to everyone in Copperas Cove,” said Area Director Mark Strouse. “We’re also looking forward to getting involved with the local schools and other non-profit organizations in this wonderful community.”

Raising Cane’s company specializes in chicken fingers, with the locations closest to Copperas Cove being Temple, Georgetown and Cedar Park.

Raising Cane’s has General Manager, Operations Manager/Assistant General Manager, as well as Shift Manager positions posted on its website, caniaccareers.com.

The former Casa Ole’ building was owned by Mexican Restaurants, Inc., the Houston-based company which owns the Casa Ole’ restaurants and closed the Copperas Cove location, with company reps citing the reason for closure as a “business decision.”The property was then sold in spring 2014 by Mexican Restaurants, Inc. to Bluewave Express Developments II, LLC, which at one time was looking to possibly open an environmentally-friendly car wash. That never transpired and the property was sold again in July 2014 to U.S. 190 @ Constitution, LP.