Four Cove firefighters among CTC EMT graduates

Special to Leader-Press

Central Texas College (CTC) recently recognized 19 students who completed the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certificate program. The ceremony marked the end of a 13-month, 31 credit-hour curriculum. Guest speaker for the ceremony was Mark DiGiacomo, CTC adjunct faculty member and full-time firefighter/paramedic for the Killeen Fire Department.

Recognized during the ceremony was Matthew Brown of the Killeen Fire Department who earned class valedictorian honors. The class salutatorian was Askia Whitaker. Several awards, as voted on by the EMT graduates, were also presented. DiGiacomo was named Classroom Instructor of the Year. Brandi Brice-Wolf , CTC adjunct faculty member and full-time firefighter/paramedic with the Copperas Cove Fire Department, was chosen the Clinical Preceptor of the Year. EMS Preceptors of the Year were Rene Fernandez of the Harker Heights Fire Department and Youness Kettani of the Coryell Memorial EMS Department. Zachary Peterson of the Killeen Fire Department was chosen Lab Instructor of the Year as well as Tutoring Mentor of the Year.

Graduates of the CTC EMT certificate program were Robert Bankhead, James Boucher, Matthew Brown, Christopher Castellanos, Clark Channell, Steven Despaigne, Max DiGiacomo, Clinton GoLightly, Chase Haddad, Mandy Jimenez, Zachary Minnix, Jacob Neffendorf, Joshua Parrish, Sonia Ramos, Dustin Riddle, Keegan Valentino, Paige Walton, John Watkins and Askia Whitaker.

The day after graduation, these students took the state licensing exam to become a certified EMT by the Texas Department of Health and/or the National Registry of EMTs.

The CTC EMT/Paramedic program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs upon the recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions. It is one of only 35 nationally-accredited EMT programs in Texas.

Students can enter the one-year certificate program or a two-year credit program (69 credit hours) which leads to an associate degree in applied science. In addition to coursework, students in the certificate program must also participate in various clinicals and practicums. Program courses are offered both day and evening. For more information on these and refresher courses, contact the CTC Nursing and Allied Health Department at 254-526-1265 or 254-526-1479.