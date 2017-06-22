Copperas Cove EMTs among those completing CTC program

Special to Leader-Press

Central Texas College (CTC) recently recognized 12 students who completed the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certificate program. These students then took the state licensing exam to become a certified EMT by the Texas Department of Health and/or the National Registry of EMTs. Guest speaker for the ceremony was Monte Priest, EMT-paramedic, from the Copperas Cove Fire Department and adjunct faculty professor at CTC.

Recognized during the ceremony was class valedictorian Brandon Thomas and salutatorian Christopher Ward. Several awards, as voted on by the EMT graduates, were also presented.

Brandi Brice-Wolf of the Copperas Cove Fire Department was chosen the Clinical Preceptor of the Year. Cameron Cooper, member of the CTC faculty and Killeen Fire Department, was named the Skills Instructor of the Year. Tutoring Mentor of the Year was Zachary Peterson of the Killeen Fire Department. Phillip Bannister was voted Classroom Instructor of the Year. He is also a member of the CTC Faculty and Killeen Fire Department. Bryanna Clearman and Marvin Taylor of the Killeen Fire Department were named co-winners of the EMT Field Preceptors of the Year award.

New EMTs to the Copperas Cove Fire Department who graduated on Friday are Calvin Simpson III and Keillyn Orpinela.

Other graduates of the 13-month, 31-credit hour certificate program were George Chapman, James Heater, Curianne LeBert, Matthew McCullough, Jordan Nordgaarden, Joshua Rench, Jarred Scaff, Brandon Thomas, Christopher Ward and David Williams.

Accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs upon the recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions, CTC offers one of only 35 nationally-accredited EMT programs in Texas. Students can enter the one-year certificate program or a two-year credit program (69 credit hours) which leads to an associate degree in applied science. In addition to coursework, students in the certificate program must also participate in various clinicals and practicums.

CTC offers EMT-Paramedic program courses as both day and evening classes. For more information on these and refresher courses, contact the CTC Nursing and Allied Health Department at 254-526-1265 or 254-526-1479.