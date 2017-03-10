CCISD board approves purchases, accepts donations

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Independent School Distrist Board of Trustees approved nearly $430,000 worth of purchases to improve district facilities, upgrade network cabling and set up Wi-Fi access points on certain campuses and enter into professional development agreements at their monthly meeting held Tuesday evening.

After the pledges and invocation, the board recognized CCISD paraprofessional Wilford Elmore, who received a Best of Show award and Gold Medal certificate from the Texas Schools Public Relations Association for his artistic rendition of the bulldawg that is used in CCISD’s Bulldawg Bravo campaign and on CCISD’s birthday cards. While he was at the meeting, he donated two drawings of a wolf and a bulldog to the Copperas Cove Education Foundation for the auction at its upcoming Boots and Buckles gala.

The board also recognized CCISD Campus Communications Liaisons from nine of the 11 campuses for the 2nd Quarter Newsmaker Awards.

“Once in a blue, blue and I mean blue, blue moon, we might have a story that’s not as positive as we would like in the media, but I tell you what, we have a barrage of so many positive stories that it’s like a blip on the radar,” said CCISD’s Public Information Officer Wendy Sledd. “That’s because of our campus communications liaisons.”

The board approved the purchase and installation of an LED marquee by Robson Corporation at CCHS for $36,486.14. They also approved repairs, including sanding and refinishing, to the gym floors in the main gym and gym 2 at Copperas Cove High School for $37,500 from Quality Hardwood Floors, who have previously refinished the floors at Copperas Cove Junior High School and S. C. Lee Junior High School.

The board also approved replacing the non-friction drive motor system on the Visitor side bleachers in the main CCHS gym as well as maintenance required on both sets of bleachers for $43,170.00 through Texas Sports Equipment.

The board approved a $31,000 proposal for professional development services to be offered to CCISD employees by s3strategies at the Ignite Learning Conference, to be paid for using Title II funds and budget funds if needed. They also approved a $36,000 professional development agreement between the district and Stetson & Associates for the 2016-2017 school year related to staffing, scheduling and inclusive services for Special Education.

The board also approved projects that would upgrade all Wi-Fi access points as well as the network cabling infrastructure at both S.C. Lee Junior High and Copperas Cove Junior High for a total of $245,658.30.

Several out-of-state trips were approved, including trips to the Youth Leadership Council in Washington, D.C. from April 23-28; the DECA International Conference in Anaheim, Cal., from April 25-30; the School Nutrition Association Annual Conference to be held in Atlanta from July 9-12; the Military Child Education Coalition National Training Seminar, in Washington, D.C. from July 31-Aug. 2; and a site visit to evaluate turf in Duluth, Ga., for which a date has not been determined.

The board accepted three donations before moving to the action items. The Cove Meadows Management Corporation donated $10,000 to the CCISD Youth Leadership Council for youth leadership council expenses. Altrusa International, Inc. of Copperas Cove donated $3,000 to CCISD for book distribution to 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade students. They presented the check to superintendent Joe Burns and the board members at Tuesday’s meeting. Kristen Hedge, mother of Connor Hedge, who passed away last year, donated $11,500 to House Creek Elementary for the Connor Hedge Memorial Seating Area in the Kindergarten play area.

The board approved choosing a competitive sealed proposal as the way to pick the contractor for the asbestos removal project at Fairview Elementary School and the new administration office. The district plans to issue the Competitive Sealed Proposal on March 16, with proposals due on April 6. The board plans to approve the contractor for the project at the April 11 board meeting.

The board approved the accepting of the work by LMC Corporation for the completion of the baseball and softball field renovation at Copperas Cove High School and approved the final payment of $20,610.53.

The board also approved choosing a competitive sealed proposal as a way to select a contractor to install a drain to move the water away from the building, pave the section where the erosion occurs and install benches for seating at the Bulldawg gymnasium. The board plans to issue the competitive sealed proposal on April 6 and have proposals due on April 27. The final contract will be brought before the board at the May 9 meeting.

The board approved a contract with Mazanec Construction to serve as the Construction Manager At-Risk for the renovation of the new administration building project.

The board also approved accepting the work by Wolff Construction for the completion of the renovation of the parking lot at CCHS and approved the final payment of $71,997.32.

The board also approved a competitive sealed proposal as the way to receive proposals for the replacement of the roofs at Crossroads High School gym, Copperas Cove Junior High gym and select outbuildings, Hettie Halstead Elementary, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, and Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy- a project that will cost an estimated $1.5 million from budgeted funds.

The board also approved the use of an interlocal contract through the Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) for the project of replacing the synthetic turf at Bulldawg Stadium for an estimated cost of $450,000 that will come from budgeted funds.

The board also gave Burns the authority to negotiate the contracts for all projects.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/