School board to vote on facilities projects, purchases at monthly meeting

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees will hold its monthly meeting this evening at 6:30, at the board room of the CCISD administration building, located at 703 W. Ave. D.

The district’s administration is bringing seven purchases which each exceed $25,000 to the board for approval. The first three items are for Copperas Cove High School’s facilities, to include an LED marquee for $36,486.14; repairs to the gym floor, to also include sanding and refinishing for $37,500; and a new mover system for the visitors’ side bleachers in the main gym, for $43,170. All three purchases will come from budgeted funds.

The next purchase is a $31,000 agreement for a professional development proposal Between the district and s3strategies, to be paid for from Title II funds, and budgeted funds if needed. Another professional development agreement with Stetson & Associates will be paid for with budgeted funds of $36,000.

Both junior high campuses will have Wi-Fi access points and network cabling upgrades, costing $44,948.30 and $200,710, respectively.

Several out-of-state trips are up for approval this evening, to include a trip to the Youth Leadership Council in Washington, D.C. from April 23-28; the DECA International Conference in Anaheim, Cal., from April 25-30; the School Nutrition Association Annual Conference to be held in Atlanta from July 9-12; the Military Child Education Coalition National Training Seminar, in Washington, D.C. from July 31-Aug. 2; as well as a site visit to evaluate turf in Duluth, Ga., with that date not yet determined.

The board will also need to vote to accept donations to the district from Cove Meadows Management Corporation to the district’s Youth Leadership Council, from Altrusa International, Inc. of Copperas Cove for books given to the district’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade students; along with a donation from Kristen Hedge, mother of Connor Hedge, who is giving House Creek Elementary the Connor Hedge Memorial Seating Area.

The district is also moving forward with several facilities projects, to include removing asbestos from Fairview Elementary School and the future administration office on Main Street. The district is asking to approve competitive sealed proposals as the way to receive bids for that project, as well as for the redesign of the front lawn area of Bulldawg Gymnasium.

Roof replacements are also among those projects up for approval for receiving proposals by the competitive sealed proposals method, for the Crossroads High School Gym, Copperas Cove Junior High gym and select outbuildings, Hettie Halstead Elementary, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, and Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy.

The board would also give superintendent Joe Burns the authority to negotiate the contracts for those projects.

LMC Corporation has completed the baseball and softball field renovation at Copperas Cove High School and the board is being asked to approve the Final Payment for that project, as well as being asked to approve the final payment to Wolff Construction for the Completion of the Parking Lot Renovation at CCHS.

A proposed agreement with Mazanec Construction to be the construction manager at-risk for the renovation of the new administration building is up for approval, with the cost to be $5,000 for pre-construction services, as well as 3.95 percent of the renovation for construction services and 7.28 percent of the cost of the renovation for general conditions.

After an evaluation of the field at Bulldawg Stadium by a representative from DMA Sports Group, he district is looking at replacing the synthetic turf at Bulldawg Stadium and is asking the board to approve the use of an interlocal contract through The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) to get the best value for the project. The anticipated cost of replacing the turf is $450,000 and will come from budgeted funds.