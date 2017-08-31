Police Department activity for Aug. 28 through Aug. 30.

August 28

Arrested: Dixon, George Washington III: 1100 block Veterans Avenue. Possession of controlled substance-Pg1 >4<200g, unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon, fail to identify fugitive from justice. Assist another agency (Austin Pardon And Parole) administrative release violator.

Arrested: Anthony, Laticia Yevette: 1100 block Veterans Avenue. Possession of a controlled substance Pg1 >4<200g, unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon.

Arrested: Campanaro, Jason Lee: 900 block Edwards Street. Assault with bodily injury-family violence.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle U/200: 2900 block East Business Highway 190.

Theft U/100: 500 block North 1st Street. Stolen: Sunglasses. Value: $13.99.

Open investigation: 300 block East Avenue E.

Forgery of a financial instrument: 300 block Bermuda Street.

Welfare concern: 200 block North Drive.

Attempted burglary of a habitation: 400 block Northern Dove Lane. Damaged: Door frame. Value: $50.

Theft 100-750: 900 block Traci Drive. Stolen: Camera. Value: $600.

Deadly conduct: 500 block North Main Street.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 2300 block Veterans Avenue. (No charges filed)

Assault with bodily injury-family violence, criminal mischief 2,500-30k: 200 block West Avenue F. Damaged: Jewelry. Value: $3,000.

August 29

Arrested: Mitchell, Xavier Cameron: 700 block Hackberry Street. Unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, disorderly conduct discharge/display weapon, public intoxication.

Arrested: Johnson, Brianna Dejanae: 300 block South 1st Street. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias, theft of property – under $100.

Arrested: Allen, Lastevia Meshell: 300 block South 1st Street. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias, speeding >10% above posted limit 57 mph in a 45 mph zone, fail to display driver’s license.

Disorderly conduct public affray: 600 block Sunset Lane.

Dangerous or vicious animal: 900 block Robertson Street.

Sexual assault: 300 block East Avenue E.

Welfare concern: 2000 block East Business Highway 190.

Criminal mischief U/100: 400 block Sunset Lane.

Burglary of a vehicle: 600 block Manning Drive. Stolen: Pistol. Value: $1200.

Accident: 3000 block East Business Highway 190.

Fleet Accident: 2700 block East Business Highway 190.

Arrested: Josefovicz, Shanna-Ann: 2900 block East Business Highway 190. Theft 100-750. Stolen: Grocery and toiletry items. Value: $289.58.

Assault by contact-family violence: 2700 block Live Oak Drive.

Arrested: Rodriguez, Juan Jose: 300 block Carpenter Street. Public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Burglary of a habitation: 1100 block Golf Course Road. Stolen: Jewelry. Total Value: Undetermined.

Accident: 2900 block East Business Highway 190.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 600 block Shady Lane. Damaged: Vehicle window. Value: $350.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle: 200 block Janelle Drive.

Runaway: 1100 block Ewell Court.

Runaway return: 1200 block Hogg Court. (Juvenile detained and released to parent).

August 30

Welfare concern: 600 block Sunset Lane.

Assist another agency (Killeen Police Department) recover stolen cell phone: 300 block East Avenue E.

Theft U/100: 1100 block South 23rd Street. Stolen: Flower pots. Total value: $40.

Burglary of a building: 100 block Oak Street. Stolen: Cash register, United States currency. Damaged: Door. Total value: $170.

Attempted burglary of a building: 100 block Oak Street.

Welfare concern: 200 block Gibson Street.

Arrested: Elliott, Steven Keith: 200 block North 1st Street. Possession of marijuana U/2 Oz.

Found property: 300 block East Avenue E. Found: Medication.

Arrested: Carr, Zachary Dequan: 300 block East Avenue E. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest, speeding above posted limit 42 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Found property: 900 block Willowbrook Street. Found: Bicycle.

Theft 30k-150k: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: United States currency. Total Value: $18,300.

Open investigation: 300 block East Avenue E.

Interference with child custody: 1200 block Courtney Lane.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 1100 block Deorsam Drive. Damaged: Brake lines. Value: $473.

Arrested: Butler, Craig Terell: 100 block Murphy Circle. Arrest warrant, violation of protective order; arrest warrant violation of protective order.

Welfare concern: 900 block Courtney Lane.

Welfare concern: 1600 block North Main Street.

Assault by contact-family violence: 200 block Veterans Avenue. (No charges filed).

Arrested: Clayton, Ronald Gene Jr: 1500 block East Business Highway 190. Possession of marijuana u/2 oz., possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence, assault by contact-family violence: 100 block January Street. (No charges filed).