Strong Finish

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The defense got the upper hand early but, once junior quarterback Jaylen Smith and the offense warmed up, it was a display of power and finesse from there.

Several early stops had the defense leading 4-0 in the annual Copperas Cove Bulldawgs’ spring football game under the newly adopted scoring system where three-and-outs are worth two points, stops are worth one, takeaways are worth three and touchdowns and extra points are the same as usual.

Smith was off target early overthrowing several receivers until he began to settle in.

“The first half we struggled a little bit but we stayed in the game and started working as a team and putting points on the board,” said Smith. I’m getting better but my arm is stronger and I’m overthrowing people. I have to learn to take something off the ball and start pinpointing.”

Smith and the no. 1 offense took advantage of a busted coverage for a 60-yard touchdown over the middle to big man tight end Daveon Thomas for the first offensive score in the game with 4:16 left in the first period.

“Daveon is a big kid,” said Smith. “He’s probably the best tight end we’ve had since coach (Reb) Brock’s son. Having him as a tight end is great.”

The Dawgs’ offense extended their lead to 10 on a wildcat-like screen pass from receiver turned quarterback, Floyd Connell, to receiver Kaleb Hontz.

Several more defensive stops, a fumble and a well-timed leap for an interception by sophomore Tommy Connell pulled the defense back within three points, 14-11, before the offense exploded for 28 unanswered points to widen the scrimmage gap to 41-12.

“When we started off the defense was ahead but, as the game went on, the offense started to own it,” said Copperas Cove head coach and athletic director Jack Welch. “They got the ball moving and they started to put their weight on them.”

A screen pass from Smith to junior Zaye Pettit for a touchdown and the extra point by Andy Riley-Clark gave the offense a 21-12 lead after two quarters of action.

The offense kept rolling with some big passes including a 15-yard pass to the goal line to Kaleb Hontz that was stopped short by defender Kyle Stifflemire at the one but a power run by Alexander on the next play put the offense up 28-12.

Back-to-back touchdown runs by Dylan Taijeron and Tim Edwards then ballooned the offense’s lead to 29, 41-12, with 7:18 left in the third and final period.

Smith credits some of that offensive chemistry to familiarity.

Last year, Smith was separated from longtime teammates when he was bumped to varsity but they remained on junior varsity. He feels that chemistry has returned now that he has all the guys back together again.

“It’s amazing because those guys are like my brothers,” said Smith. We have been playing with each other since elementary and winning championships in little league. Having them on varsity now is great. I finally know who I’m throwing the ball to.”

He also has confidence in his powerful running back corps.

“I’ve been working with those two running backs (Myles Alexander and Tim Edwards) since sixth or seventh grade,” he said. “Having them in the backfield is amazing. I know if we aren’t passing the ball, I can count on them to run the ball and get us first downs.”

The defense then bowed its neck again to force a pair of fumbles, including one returned for a touchdown by Isaiah Hawkins to make it a 41-19 game with 6:04 left. Another fumble was jarred loose and caught in midair by Juan Jimenez for the final score of 41-22.

A long field goal by Riley-Clark and another stop by the defense ended the contest with a 44-23 score.

“Overall, defensively I felt we played good,” said Welch. “We didn’t get gashed but they had a few good plays on them. We gave up a couple big plays, especially the Daveon Thomas play down the middle on a busted coverage, but that was the only busted play I saw.”

Several guys saw action on both sides of the ball and a couple guys played in three or more spots. Receiver Floyd Connell spent time at quarterback, cornerback and special teams, on top of his receiving duties.

“We had some goals and one of them was to develop some depth,” said Welch. The next goal was to get a solidified defense with a good foundation and getting a powerful offense. I think we accomplished all three of those things and we found a kicker.

“We’re not perfect in any of those but I thought our offensive line dominated as the night went on. It started out pretty even but, as the night went on, with the size and strength in the line, it started to wear on them as fatigue sat in.”

With so many guys playing both ways, Welch knows it’s even more important to be physically prepared.

“We are not in the condition we need to be in,” he said. “We’re playing guys both ways so we tried to wear them out and we did. We are going to have to get in better condition.

“Other than that, we just need to improve on our technique.”

Offensively, keeping the ball away from the opposition will be key to their success.

“We have to establish the running game and we have a potentially dangerous passing game because our quarterback throws really well and we have some really good receivers,” said Welch. “That gives you a chance to wear people out.”

Those skill guys will get to hone their chemistry even more when the 7 on 7 action begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at the Lake Travis State Qualify Tournament before the Centex Passing League begins Monday, June 5 at 5:30 in Copperas Cove.

Welch, entering his 24th season as Copperas Cove head coach, says it has never been more fun despite the obstacles ahead.

“It’s been an exciting spring; one of the most fun I’ve ever had,” he said. “When you get towards the end of your career you savor every day. I’m not retiring. I’ve got a long way to go but when you first start something you don’t see the end. Now, I know my days are numbered. I hope I get 10 more years or whatever but the bottom line is, you are savoring every day and it’s fun.”

“This might have been the fastest spring I’ve ever had. One of the reasons I think is because we know what we have to do. We have a lot of work to do. We are not polished yet by any means but we’re getting there with a fun group.”