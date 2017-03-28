Dawgs sweep Shoemaker

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Cove baseball team evened its district record to 2-2 after completing their sweep of Shoemaker with an 11-5 win at home on Friday. Cameron Johnson, Cedric Camacho and Colby Jost all recorded multiple hits as the Dawgs pounded out 14 hits to the Grey Wolves five.

Johnson was a perfect 4 for 4 with a run scored and another batted in. Camacho was also perfect at 3 for 3 with two runs scored, one RBI and a walk. Jost added two hits in four at-bats with a run and an RBI.

Jaylen Smith (1-3, 2R, RBI, BB), Michael Goudeau (1-3, RBI), Josh Ropple (1-3, R, RBI, BB), Austin Reaneau (1-3, 2RBI, BB) and Tyler Ingram (1-4, R) also contributed hits for the Dawgs.

