Cove students compete at the Texas Archery Tournament
By Kierra Pixler
Special to the Leader-Press
BELTON - More than 2,100 students from 85 schools gathered at the Bell County Expo Center last weekend for the 12th Annual Texas-National Archery in the Schools (NASP) Tournament and Scholarship Championship. Participants in the two-day event range from grades 4-12 and are competing for college scholarships.
“NASP is the Swiss army knife of school activities because almost any student can participate and succeed,” says Burnie Kessner, Archery Coordinator for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “NASP fits all school sizes and shapes from small to large to public to private and the state tournament will be attended by students from small rural schools, large urban campuses and even homeschooled students. Competitions are unique because teams are mixed-gender by rule. Forty-two percent of participants registered this year are female.”
This was a milestone year for the state NASP competition. They’re up 348 students this year, which makes 2,021 students participating. The program has many benefits for the kids who get involved and the students prepare for the competition through the fall and winter with the club or team through their school. They participate in a state qualifying tournament in order to be considered/qualified for the state tournament.
“All students can do archery so it’s very inclusive. Size, speed, gender, age, and perceived or actual athletic ability does not matter, it’s open and accessible to all. NASP archery has shown in studies to help improve participants self-esteem and confidence as well as their motivation to perform better academically,” said Kessner.
This year, college scholarship awards of $30,000 went to the top five male and top five female high school archers, the same as last year’s full amount. The Texas-NASP state tournament has awarded $151,500 to the top high school student archers since the inaugural state tournament in 2006.
First place male and female archers in each division also received Genesis bows, and the high scoring male and female archer received a limited edition Genesis bow. Other competitors vied for trophies, ribbons and t-shirts in each category. Door prize drawings will also took place throughout the day.
For information about the Texas-National Archery In The Schools program, contact Burnie Kessner with TPWD at burnie.kessner@tpwd.texas.gov or (979) 862-7341.
Copperas Cove participants and results
JOSH SMITH
Score: 279
Tens: 14
HIGH Team #1
HS boys rank: 27 out of 441
12th gr. boys rank: 10 out of 101
Overall boys rank: 33 out of 1147
BRIDGET VAN HECKE
Score: 277
Tens: 14
HIGH Team #1
HS girls rank: 20 out of 342
12th gr. girls rank: 7 out of 65
Overall girls rank: 32 out of 874
KAITLYNN LUMMER
Score: 266
Tens: 12
HIGH Team #1
HS girls rank: 58 out of 342
9th Grade girls rank: 13 out of 99
Overall girls rank: 100 out of 874
SHELBY SAYERS
Score: 262
Tens: 10
HIGH Team #1
HS girls rank: 82 out of 342
10th gr. girls rank: 23 out of 86
Overall girls rank: 144 out of 874
DAVID POMEROY
Score: 262
Tens: 5
HIGH Team #1
HS boys rank: 118 out of 441
11th gr. boys rank: 29 out of 113
Overall boys rank: 208 out of 1147
HARLEY HUGHES
Score: 261
Tens: 9
HIGH Team #1
HS boys rank: 120 out of 441
11th gr. boys rank: 30 out of 113
Overall boys rank: 211 out of 1147
CADEN CHAPMAN
Score: 257
Tens: 7
HIGH Team #1
HS boys rank: 159 out of 441
9th gr. boys rank: 33 out of 134
Overall boys rank: 285 out of 1147
EMILEE KIRK
Score: 249
Tens: 4
HIGH Team #1
HS girls rank: 136 out of 342
10th Grade girls rank: 35 out of 86
Overall girls rank: 284 out of 874
CALVIN POMEROY
Score: 243
Tens: 7
HIGH Team #1
HS boys rank: 265 out of 441
9th gr. boys rank: 78 out of 134
Overall boys rank: 518 out of 1147
TRYSTAN JACKSON
Score: 239
Tens: 4
HIGH Team #1
HS boys rank: 289 out of 441
11th gr. boys rank: 81 out of 113
Overall boys rank: 582 out of 1147
NADIA LYON
Score: 220
Tens: 2
HIGH Team #1
HS girls rank: 259 out of 342
11th Grade girls rank: 71 out of 92
Overall girls rank: 592 out of 874
TRENTEN DUCHENE
Score: 216
Tens: 3
HIGH Team #1
HS boys rank: 373 out of 441
9th gr. boys rank: 110 out of 134
Overall boys rank: 854 out of 1147
WILLIAM MOSELEY
Score: 216
Tens: 1
HIGH Team #1
HS boys rank: 374 out of 441
10th gr. boys rank: 78 out of 93
Overall boys rank: 858 out of 1147
KINZY COCHRAN
Score: 195
Tens: 0
HIGH Team #1
HS girls rank: 298 out of 342
9th Grade girls rank: 82 out of 99
Overall girls rank: 715 out of 874
NEVA SUJLE
Score: 192
Tens: 2
HIGH Team #1
HS girls rank: 302 out of 342
10th Grade girls rank: 75 out of 86
Overall girls rank: 726 out of 874
TIANAH WILSON
Score: 133
HIGH Team #1
HS girls rank: 338 out of 342
10th Grade girls rank: 86 out of 86
Overall girls rank: 847 out of 874