Home

Cove students compete at the Texas Archery Tournament

Tue, 2017-04-04 12:14 Leader1

By Kierra Pixler

Special to the Leader-Press

 

BELTON - More than 2,100 students from 85 schools gathered at the Bell County Expo Center last weekend for the 12th Annual Texas-National Archery in the Schools (NASP) Tournament and Scholarship Championship. Participants in the two-day event range from grades 4-12 and are competing for college scholarships.

“NASP is the Swiss army knife of school activities because almost any student can participate and succeed,” says Burnie Kessner, Archery Coordinator for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “NASP fits all school sizes and shapes from small to large to public to private and the state tournament will be attended by students from small rural schools, large urban campuses and even homeschooled students. Competitions are unique because teams are mixed-gender by rule. Forty-two percent of participants registered this year are female.”

This was a milestone year for the state NASP competition. They’re up 348 students this year, which makes 2,021 students participating. The program has many benefits for the kids who get involved and the students prepare for the competition through the fall and winter with the club or team through their school. They participate in a state qualifying tournament in order to be considered/qualified for the state tournament.

“All students can do archery so it’s very inclusive. Size, speed, gender, age, and perceived or actual athletic ability does not matter, it’s open and accessible to all. NASP archery has shown in studies to help improve participants self-esteem and confidence as well as their motivation to perform better academically,” said Kessner.

This year, college scholarship awards of $30,000 went to the top five male and top five female high school archers, the same as last year’s full amount. The Texas-NASP state tournament has awarded $151,500 to the top high school student archers since the inaugural state tournament in 2006.

First place male and female archers in each division also received Genesis bows, and the high scoring male and female archer received a limited edition Genesis bow. Other competitors vied for trophies, ribbons and t-shirts in each category. Door prize drawings will also took place throughout the day.

For information about the Texas-National Archery In The Schools program, contact Burnie Kessner with TPWD at burnie.kessner@tpwd.texas.gov or (979) 862-7341.

 

Copperas Cove participants and results

JOSH SMITH

Score: 279

Tens: 14

HIGH Team #1

HS boys rank: 27 out of 441

12th gr. boys rank: 10 out of 101

Overall boys rank: 33 out of 1147

 

BRIDGET VAN HECKE

Score: 277

Tens: 14

HIGH Team #1

HS girls rank: 20 out of 342

12th gr. girls rank: 7 out of 65

Overall girls rank: 32 out of 874

 

KAITLYNN LUMMER

Score: 266

Tens: 12

HIGH Team #1

HS girls rank: 58 out of 342

9th Grade girls rank: 13 out of 99

Overall girls rank: 100 out of 874

 

SHELBY SAYERS

Score: 262

Tens: 10

HIGH Team #1

HS girls rank: 82 out of 342

10th gr. girls rank: 23 out of 86

Overall girls rank: 144 out of 874

 

DAVID POMEROY

Score: 262

Tens: 5

HIGH Team #1

HS boys rank: 118 out of 441

11th gr. boys rank: 29 out of 113

Overall boys rank: 208 out of 1147

 

HARLEY HUGHES

Score: 261

Tens: 9

HIGH Team #1

HS boys rank: 120 out of 441

11th gr. boys rank: 30 out of 113

Overall boys rank: 211 out of 1147

 

CADEN CHAPMAN

Score: 257

Tens: 7

HIGH Team #1

HS boys rank: 159 out of 441

9th gr. boys rank: 33 out of 134

Overall boys rank: 285 out of 1147

 

EMILEE KIRK

Score: 249

Tens: 4

HIGH Team #1

HS girls rank: 136 out of 342

10th Grade girls rank: 35 out of 86

Overall girls rank: 284 out of 874

 

CALVIN POMEROY

Score: 243

Tens: 7

HIGH Team #1

HS boys rank: 265 out of 441

9th gr. boys rank: 78 out of 134

Overall boys rank: 518 out of 1147

 

TRYSTAN JACKSON

Score: 239

Tens: 4

HIGH Team #1

HS boys rank: 289 out of 441

11th gr. boys rank: 81 out of 113

Overall boys rank: 582 out of 1147

 

NADIA LYON

Score: 220

Tens: 2

HIGH Team #1

HS girls rank: 259 out of 342

11th Grade girls rank: 71 out of 92

Overall girls rank: 592 out of 874

 

TRENTEN DUCHENE

Score: 216

Tens: 3

HIGH Team #1

HS boys rank: 373 out of 441

9th gr. boys rank: 110 out of 134

Overall boys rank: 854 out of 1147

 

WILLIAM MOSELEY

Score: 216

Tens: 1

HIGH Team #1

HS boys rank: 374 out of 441

10th gr. boys rank: 78 out of 93

Overall boys rank: 858 out of 1147

 

KINZY COCHRAN

Score: 195

Tens: 0

HIGH Team #1

HS girls rank: 298 out of 342

9th Grade girls rank: 82 out of 99

Overall girls rank: 715 out of 874

 

NEVA SUJLE

Score: 192

Tens: 2

HIGH Team #1

HS girls rank: 302 out of 342

10th Grade girls rank: 75 out of 86

Overall girls rank: 726 out of 874

 

TIANAH WILSON

Score: 133

HIGH Team #1

HS girls rank: 338 out of 342

10th Grade girls rank: 86 out of 86

Overall girls rank: 847 out of 874

Copperas Cove Leader Press

2210 U.S. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Phone:(254) 547-4207

 

Surf New Media