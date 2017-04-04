Cove students compete at the Texas Archery Tournament

By Kierra Pixler

Special to the Leader-Press

BELTON - More than 2,100 students from 85 schools gathered at the Bell County Expo Center last weekend for the 12th Annual Texas-National Archery in the Schools (NASP) Tournament and Scholarship Championship. Participants in the two-day event range from grades 4-12 and are competing for college scholarships.

“NASP is the Swiss army knife of school activities because almost any student can participate and succeed,” says Burnie Kessner, Archery Coordinator for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “NASP fits all school sizes and shapes from small to large to public to private and the state tournament will be attended by students from small rural schools, large urban campuses and even homeschooled students. Competitions are unique because teams are mixed-gender by rule. Forty-two percent of participants registered this year are female.”

This was a milestone year for the state NASP competition. They’re up 348 students this year, which makes 2,021 students participating. The program has many benefits for the kids who get involved and the students prepare for the competition through the fall and winter with the club or team through their school. They participate in a state qualifying tournament in order to be considered/qualified for the state tournament.

“All students can do archery so it’s very inclusive. Size, speed, gender, age, and perceived or actual athletic ability does not matter, it’s open and accessible to all. NASP archery has shown in studies to help improve participants self-esteem and confidence as well as their motivation to perform better academically,” said Kessner.

This year, college scholarship awards of $30,000 went to the top five male and top five female high school archers, the same as last year’s full amount. The Texas-NASP state tournament has awarded $151,500 to the top high school student archers since the inaugural state tournament in 2006.

First place male and female archers in each division also received Genesis bows, and the high scoring male and female archer received a limited edition Genesis bow. Other competitors vied for trophies, ribbons and t-shirts in each category. Door prize drawings will also took place throughout the day.

For information about the Texas-National Archery In The Schools program, contact Burnie Kessner with TPWD at burnie.kessner@tpwd.texas.gov or (979) 862-7341.

Copperas Cove participants and results