Cove alum to play professionally in Czech Republic

Special to the Leader-Press

TRUTNOV, Czech Republic – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Friday that guard Shawnte’ Goff, who graduated in May after four years with the women’s basketball program, has signed a professional contract with Lokomotiva Trutnov of the Czech Women’s Basketball League.

Goff, a Copperas Cove basketball standout, departs on Sept. 11 for two weeks of training camp leading up to the first game on Sept. 24.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity and to UTRGV and the coaching staff for preparing me for this moment. It’s a great feeling,” Goff said. “I had to do a lot of waiting because teams overseas like to choose post players and wings first and then the point guards and shooting guards later. It’s really exciting. I look forward to helping to lead their organization in the best possible direction.”

Goff finished her four-year career as the program record holder in points (1,912), field goals made (653) and attempted (1,860), three-pointers attempted (737), free throws made (385) and attempted (520), games played (127), minutes played (4,118) and wins (71). She ranks second in assists (338), third in steals (187) and three-pointers made (219), fourth in free throw shooting percentage (.740), and sixth in rebounds (530) and blocks (64).

Goff is a four-time All-WAC honoree, earning first team honors three times, second team honors once, and defensive team honors twice, in addition to the Joe Kearney Award as a senior, WAC Player of the Year as a junior, and WAC Freshman of the Year as a freshman.

As a senior, Goff had one of the best seasons in program history, averaging 16.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. She ranked second in program history in field goal attempts (516) and minutes played (1,100), third in free throws made (113), fourth in free throws attempts (161) and field goals made (178), and fifth in points (522), and three-point attempts (201). Goff led UTRGV in scoring 21 times, rebounds eight times and assists 13 times. She reached double-figures in scoring 28 times, including seven games of 20 or more points, and rebounding five times en route to four double-doubles.

“We’re very proud of Shawnte’, what she’s accomplished, and the fact that she’s going to be able to continue her career in Europe. Shawnte’ is leaving a legacy of success and her mark on our program’s history,” UTRGV head coach Larry Tidwell said. “The Czech Republic is a very strong league. As she gains international experience, look for her to reach her goal of reaching the WNBA because she’s going to be playing some tough games in the Czech Women’s Basketball league.”