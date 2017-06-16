William Montgomery

December 24, 1946 ~ June 9, 2017

Paul William, age 70, of Copperas Cove, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2017. Graveside Services will be 11:00 am on Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with full honors. Visitation will be from 9-10 am before the service at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove.

Paul was born on December 24, 1946, in Cheyenne, WY to the late Donald and Helen McCormick Montgomery. He graduated from Villanova High School in Ojai, CA. In 1967, Paul joined the United States Army and served for over 30 years. After his retirement, he worked for the IRS for 14 years. Paul married Susan Parden on July 5, 1969, at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Susan Montgomery in 2012 and his brother, James Francis Montgomery.

Paul is survived by his children, Jackean Montgomery and husband, Andrew, Jodie Montgomery, Jeffrey Montgomery and wife Rebecca, Jaime Montgomery and wife, Lorinda, Joshua Montgomery; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Ellen Montgomery, Ginger Wacker; and his mother-in-law, Betty Waltman.

Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.

Paid obit