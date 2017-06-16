Luther A. Austin

March 14, 1937 ~ June 12, 2017

Luke Austin, age 80, of Kempner, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2017. A family graveside service was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Luke was born on March 14, 1937, in Cameron, Texas to the late Joe and Dixie Newton Austin. After moving to Killeen, he attended Killeen High School. In 1965, he moved to Copperas Cove and began building homes. During his career, Luke owned and operated several small businesses including several dry cleaners, convenience stores, barbecue restaurant and the Fabulous West Steakhouse. Along with his dry sense of humor, he also took the Honey Dew Bread recipe with him to the grave. His entrepreneurial spirit led to his involvement with the Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Board, and investing in real estate.

Luke was preceded in death by his parents, his five brothers, and his son, Greg Austin.

Luke is survived by his wife, sidekick, and partner in crime of 41 years, Charlie Austin; son, Jeff Austin and wife, Molly; daughter, Andye Pettyjohn and husband, Gary; sister, Mary Sneed and his six granddaughters, Adrian, Rachel, Morgan, Averi, Ella and Sadie and countless nieces and nephews, and his weekly poker buddies.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove.

Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.

Paid obit