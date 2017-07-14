Jan. 30 1927 ~ July 4, 2017

Hubert Lovett, age 90, of Copperas Cove, TX passed away on Tuesday July 4, 2017. Hubert was born January 30, 1927 to Leona Lovett and William Lovett.

Hubert is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Joyce Faye Lovett; daughter Patricia Edwards (George); daughter-in-law Diane Lovett; grand-children Zeb Lovett, Jillian Lovett, Ronald Trevor Lovett, Frederick Noble, Jason Noble, Tracy Huff and numerous great grand-children.

Hubert was preceded in death by; son Ronald Lee Lovett; father William Lovett and mother Leona Lovett.

He served in the United States Army for over 20 years earning an Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal and a Bronze Star.

Hubert also served as President of local bowling leagues for many years and was active in senior bowling leagues until the age of 82.

He was a teacher of industrial arts in Copperas Cove school district for 20 years.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday July 15, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, TX with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Lovett family.

