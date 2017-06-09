April 6, 1977 ~ June 4, 2017

Eric M. Lanza, 40, of Copperas Cove, TX, formerly of Canton, OH, passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Angela (Beightol) and children, Taylor Nicole and Christopher, Parents Michael (Shari) Lanza and Patricia (Fuller) Smith.

Also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Visitation was scheduled for 6pm-8pm at Crawford-Bowers, Copperas Cove on Thursday June 8.

Graveside services will be held at Central Texas Veteran’s Cemetery at 9am Friday June 9.

Service have been entrusted to Crawford-Bowers, Copperas Cove.

