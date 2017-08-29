Bettye Weaver Wilkinson

Wilkinson

February 12, 1930 ~ August 25, 2017



Bettye Wilkinson, age 87, of Gatesville passed away on Friday, August 25, 2017 surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville with burial following at Pidcoke Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 –7:30 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Bettye was born on February 12, 1930 to the late Jesse and Letha Atkinson Weaver in Jonesboro, Texas. She graduated from Gatesville High School in 1946 and married Raymond Donley “Bub” Wilkinson on November 2, 1947. In 1981, they settled in the Harman Community. Bettye was a faithful member of Pidcoke United Methodist Church for over 30 years.

Bettye was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1994 and one brother, Jimmy Nelson Weaver.

Bettye is survived by her daughter, Kathy Van Vleet and husband, Kevin; son, Gary Wilkinson and wife, Vicki; brother, Dr. R. Bruce Weaver; six grandchildren, Christopher, Rachel, Dale and wife, Alyssa, Lindi and husband, David, Richard, Jesse and wife, Rachel; four great grandchildren, Chase, Ryder, Jackson, Landrie Christine and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to the Pidcoke United Methodist Church or the Pidcoke Cemetery Association.

Funeral Services in care of Scott’s Funeral Home of Gatesville.

