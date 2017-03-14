YAC selling tickets for annual Daddy Daughter Dance

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Saturday, March 25 is the date set for the third annual Daddy Daughter Dance at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m.

The City of Copperas Cove’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC) has been hard at work for months planning this year’s event.

This year’s theme is a 1950s sock hop, said the city’s tourism coordinator, Sarah Rodriguez.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/