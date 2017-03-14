YAC selling tickets for annual Daddy Daughter Dance
Tue, 2017-03-14 05:00 News Staff
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
Saturday, March 25 is the date set for the third annual Daddy Daughter Dance at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m.
The City of Copperas Cove’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC) has been hard at work for months planning this year’s event.
This year’s theme is a 1950s sock hop, said the city’s tourism coordinator, Sarah Rodriguez.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/