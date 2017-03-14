Home
FILE PHOTO - Fathers compete in a game of limbo during the 2016 Daddy Daughter Dance at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. Hundreds packed the center for the annual event. Tickets are on sale now through he Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation department.

YAC selling tickets for annual Daddy Daughter Dance

Tue, 2017-03-14 05:00 News Staff

By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press

Saturday, March 25 is the date set for the third annual Daddy Daughter Dance at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m.

The City of Copperas Cove’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC) has been hard at work for months planning this year’s event.

This year’s theme is a 1950s sock hop, said the city’s tourism coordinator, Sarah Rodriguez.

