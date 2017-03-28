YAC holds 3rd annual Daddy Daughter Dance

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Dads donned their leather jackets and daughters donned their poodle skirts for the sock hop-themed 3rd Annual Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by the Youth Advisory Council with help from the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department.

The dance was held on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. In addition to dancing, guests could also play games like Set the Record, where they threw plastic record discs at an inflatable 50s style record player; corn hole; and life-size Jenga. There was also hula hooping available as well as a game of limbo at 6 p.m. Dads and daughters could also have their pictures taken professionally by Camera Artistry Photography or have a silly memento in the form of a caricature drawing, which was new this year.

The cost to attend the dance was $20/ couple, $5 per additional daughter and $10 per additional dad, according to Parks and Recreation Recreation Specialist Caycee Hauck.

