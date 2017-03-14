WORLD QUALIFIERS

By CHASE THOMAS

Special to Leader-Press

SAN ANTONIO — For Copperas Cove High School senior Brittney Colbath, it was an emotional time saying goodbye. The 2016-2017 Texas DECA vice president of team operations turned over her responsibilities to her successor at the state conference and closed one chapter on her DECA career.

Fifty-two Copperas Cove students competed in the Texas DECA State Career Development Conference in San Antonio and 27 will advance to compete at the International Career Development Conference in Anaheim, Cal.

Sean Adams, Adrian Alejos and Jaydon Dilling, all members of the Entrepreneurship Promotion Project, hope to take top honors again in April.

