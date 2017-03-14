Home
Copperas Cove High School DECA students Tariq Anthony, Rebekah Garris and Brandon Parton won top honors in the Entrepreneurship Business Growth Plan at the Texas DECA State Career Development Conference in San Antonio. DECA Executive Officer Victoria Meng, Southern Region Vice President, right, presented the award.

WORLD QUALIFIERS

Tue, 2017-03-14 05:00 News Staff
Cove DECA students qualify for world contest

By CHASE THOMAS
Special to Leader-Press

SAN ANTONIO — For Copperas Cove High School senior Brittney Colbath, it was an emotional time saying goodbye. The 2016-2017 Texas DECA vice president of team operations turned over her responsibilities to her successor at the state conference and closed one chapter on her DECA career.

Fifty-two Copperas Cove students competed in the Texas DECA State Career Development Conference in San Antonio and 27 will advance to compete at the International Career Development Conference in Anaheim, Cal.

Sean Adams, Adrian Alejos and Jaydon Dilling, all members of the Entrepreneurship Promotion Project, hope to take top honors again in April.

