Weiss appointed to CCISD board vacancy

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees will now have a familiar face on the dais, with the board voting to appoint Robert S. Weiss to fill place 5 on the board at its Tuesday night meeting.

Weiss replaces Doug Cook, who resigned from the board due to an upcoming move out of Copperas Cove.

Weiss is a retired CCISD educator and administrator and previously served 12 years on the school board through 2015, when he decided not to run for office.

The board chose to accept applicants for the vacancy through May 1 and appoint a replacement to fill Cook’s unexpired term.

John F. Gallen, Mark E. Peterson, Charles “Chuck” H. Taylor, Bradford L. Jones, and Jeffrey C. Gorres were the others who submitted applications.

The board held a closed session during its Monday workshop to discuss the applicants before rendering their decision on Tuesday night.