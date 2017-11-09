Voices United quarterly publication debuts today

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Voices United Publication of Victoria, a quarterly publication produced by Rick Perkins, is an insert in today’s publication of the Leader-Press.

The insert is the creation of Rick Perkins, an Air Force veteran, who has published the newspaper since 2008. The paper profiles people, veterans, businesses, and students and provides stories about health, education, community activities and more.

Its mission is to “dispense educational information, inspiring articles and individual profiles that encourage student excellence in the classroom and beyond.”

Perkins and his wife of more than 30 years moved to the Killeen area from Victoria about a year ago.

In addition to being a veteran, Perkins is a musician and led the Rick Perkins Quintet in Los Angeles and the Rick Perkins Band in Houston.

For more information, contact Rick Perkins at voicesunitedpublicationofvictoria.com