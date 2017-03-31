VIRTUAL RESPONDERS

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

When Copperas Cove residents call 9-1-1 for a fire or other emergency, they are counting on first responders to get to the scene quickly and also safely.

The entire staff of personnel at the Copperas Cove Fire Department had the chance this week to participate in a four-hour driving course put on by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, also known as TEEX.

Deputy fire chief Gary Young said this was a unique opportunity for the firefighters and EMTs to get behind the wheel of a fire engine—virtually.

Young pointed out, though, that participating in this course did not qualify everyone to drive one of the department’s engines, but it does provide a view of what it means to respond to fires and other emergencies for which an engine is sent.

“All of our engine drivers complete a two-week course and are certified through the Texas Fire Commission,” Young said. Drivers also receive training on how an engine is set up at an emergency.

A mobile trailer was stationed in the rear parking lot at the Central Fire Station, where for three days all shifts of the fire department from all stations participated in the driving scenarios.

Tommy Jacobs with TEEX was on hand to set up whatever kind of situation requested by the department that tests a driver’s skill. Scenarios included structure fires in a downtown, highway driving, dealing with pedestrians and other vehicles on the road.