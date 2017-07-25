TxDOT installing 148 ADA ramps in Copperas Cove

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Contractors working for the Texas Department of Transportation have been hard at work since June 1 installing 148 ADA ramps at cross-street intersections in Copperas Cove.

Ken Roberts, public information officer with TxDOT’s Waco District, said contractors have completed most of the work on F.M. 116 South, from Tyler Street to the Business 190 intersection.

“They are currently working their way east on Business 190 from Leonard Street to Constitution Avenue,” Roberts said. “Then they will turn around and perform the work on westbound Business 190. They will then work on F.M. 1113 and F.M. 116.”

The eastbound intersections at Leonhard, Robertson, Elm, Laura, Allen, Oak and Nauert are complete, with the MLK Jr. Avenue/Easy Street, Dewald and Gibson Streets ramps being worked on last week.

The ramps have different configurations, depending on the layout of the intersection.

Weather permitting, the $663,000 project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2017.