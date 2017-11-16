Two Copperas Cove men arrested Wednesday for November 9 shooting

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Two Copperas Cove men have been arrested for murder in connection with a Thursday, November 9 shooting that left 17-year-old Larry Anthony Quinn Thomas dead after a single gunshot wound to the head.

Jamiroquai Michael Onyemaechi Rodriguez Kiaunte Ejiawoko, 17, and Joshua David Vega, 23, were arrested by Copperas Cove police on Wednesday.

A third suspect, 21-year-old Andrew Sommervold of Copperas Cove, is also wanted for murder and remains at large, and is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to a press release issued Thursday by the CCPD shortly after 1 p.m. A female juvenile is also being sought by police in conjunction with the incident.

On Thursday, November 9, police responded to a report of gunfire in the 300 block of Bonnie Lane around 10:15 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Thomas had been shot. Thomas was transported to Darnall Army Community Hospital, transferred to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, then pronounced deceased on November 10. Police allege the shooting occurred as the result of an altercation between the suspects and the victim.

Both Ejiawoko and Vega were arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn and both received $500,000 surety bonds.