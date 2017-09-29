Twin Liquors Opening in Copperas Cove

AUSTIN, Texas (Sept. 28, 2017) — Twin Liquors, Central Texas’s fine wine and spirits retailer, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Copperas Cove, TX, marking the opening of the retailer’s 86th location.

“We are proud to open our first location in Copperas Cove and look forward to meeting the community,” said David Jabour, president of Twin Liquors.

To celebrate the new location, the community is invited to the store’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Featured events, specials, and giveaways will take place throughout the weekend. The Twin Liquors executive team, including David Jabour; Margaret Jabour, executive vice president of Twin Liquors; and wine and spirit industry guests will be in attendance.

Known for its wide selection of wine and spirits, as well as its associates’ vast knowledge and friendly service, Twin Liquors currently operates 86 neighborhood stores in Central Texas, and continues growing due to its dedication to the customer.

Every Twin Liquors location stocks an impressive inventory of fine wines and industry staples at exceptional values, in addition to hard-to-find specialty wines and spirits.

Each individual Twin Liquors store further distinguishes itself by offering a unique experience, specifically catering to nearby communities and neighborhoods.

“We take pride in the communities we serve and aim to connect and serve its residents just as we would our own family,” said Margaret Jabour, executive vice president of Twin Liquors.

The new Copperas Cove Twin Liquors location is located at 232 Robert Griffin III Dr. To contact the store, please email store86@twinliquors.com.