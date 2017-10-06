Twin Liquors holds grand opening, ribbon cutting

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Long before Copperas Cove voters approved the sale of liquor within the city in November 2016, Twin Liquors, the family-owned, Austin-based chain of liquor stores was looking to come in.

On Thursday afternoon, the 86th Twin Liquor store opened its doors and held a ribbon cutting in the Five Hills Shopping Center.

David and Margaret Jabour, the brother-sister duo whose grandfather opened the family’s first liquor store 80 years ago, were on hand for the celebration.

“We’ve been excited with the prospect of Copperas Cove going wet for many, many years,” said David Jabour, who is also the company president. He called the shopping center’s developer, Endeavor Real Estate, “good friends.”

“It’s all about relationships and we’re happy to be here in your community,” Jabour said. “We started in Austin 80 years ago, and here we are 80-plus stores and here in your community.”

Margaret Jabour, vice-president, said a few words about being in fresh territory for their business.

“It’s great to be on new grounds on new turf that has now turned wet,” Jabour said, adding that as the third generation of her family with the reins of the business, they have been “proactive” as far as responsibility and education behind their products in the liquor industry.

“It’s so important, being responsible with what we’re selling, having the knowledge, knowing our community, and knowing taste protocols,” she said.

Margaret also described the sales concept of Twin Liquors that will also hold true at the Copperas Cove store.

“We took the cosmetic counter style of doing business with education – how to apply makeup, what perfume, what aftershave best works with you, and this is what our great, knowledgeable staff brings to your community. We like to understand your taste and further educate you on our product, provide tastings and be responsible,” Jabour said, adding that store personnel are educated on spotting fake IDs and knowing who they’re providing product to.

“Coming into a new community that now sells hard liquor, you can count on us to be your great community liquor store.”

David Jabour found a mutual connection with longtime Cove resident Marc Payne, who welcomed the business to the community on Thursday, sharing with Jabour about a business associate in Austin for whom Payne had built shelving years ago.

“There’s always a story in the community. It’s all about people and all about community. We look forward to supporting your community,” Jabour said. “It’s more than just selling the beverage of alcohol…it’s a family business – that’s the beauty of the liquor business in Texas. That’s the way the Texas legislature put it into place 80 years ago-plus when we were first getting in the business.”

The company was founded by the Jabours’ grandfather, and named after their father and his twin brother, the Jabour twins.

The Copperas Cove store will have free tastings on weekends and employs a staff of three, said Sandra Spalding, director of marketing and events for Twin Liquors.

She also talked about the ways that Twin Liquors gives back and that they look forward to getting involved in Copperas Cove.

“Our company turned over a check on Wednesday to the American Red Cross for $66,000 that we raised for Hurricane Harvey relief,” Spalding said, noting that Twin Liquors customers donated $16,000, with company owners willing to match up to $20,000. “But then the owners said, ‘Let’s go ahead and donate the full $20,000.’”

Added to that $36,000 from the company and its customers were additional contributions from a Wine & Spirits Guild of America member along with a Twin Liquors supplier, bumping the total for the Harvey relief fundraiser to $66,000, said Spalding. The company sponsors more than 500 charitable events annually.

The liquor store is the newest in the Copperas Cove area that has opened since voters approved the sale of liquor within the city limits almost one year ago. It is the third store to open in the newly-built phase of the Five Hills Shopping Center, following after McAlister’s Deli and women’s clothing store maurices, respectively.

Soon to follow with openings at the shopping center will be Bill French Jewelers, as well as Beall’s and Rack Room Shoes, with Burke’s Outlet set for a grand opening November 1-4, according to that company’s website.