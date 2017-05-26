Towers to serve as CTC board chairperson

Special to Leader-Press

During the May meeting of the Central Texas College (CTC) Board of Trustees, two re-elected board members were sworn in and new officers were chosen.

Sworn in were incumbents Brig. Gen (Ret.) Rex Weaver (Place 7) and Don Armstrong (Place 6), who ran unopposed during the recent elections. Each will serve another six- year term.

Board of Trustees members then voted on a new slate of officers. They are: Rev. Jimmy Towers, chairperson; Dr. Scott Isdale, vice chairperson; Bill Beebe, treasurer; and Rex Weaver, secretary.

The CTC Board of Trustees consists of seven at-large elected representatives from the school’s district which includes the Killeen and Copperas Cove independent school districts.

Each member serves a six-year term. The next election will be in 2019. At that time, new board officers will also be selected.