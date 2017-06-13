Three arrested in conjunction with assault

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Two Copperas Cove men and a Copperas Cove woman are behind bars in the Coryell County jail after an alleged June 4 assault on another Copperas Cove man.

Tyler Cody Lumpkins, 26, is currently being on $95,000 in bonds after he was arrested in the 1000 block of S. 3rd Street on the evening of Thursday, June 8.

Lumpkins was arrested by Copperas Cove police for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit assault, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest/detention, unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, and duty on striking an unattended vehicle over $200 X2.

Lumpkins also had outstanding capias warrants with the Lampasas Police Department for driving the wrong way on one-way roadway, driving while license invalid, and a Lampasas County warrant for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Tim Blackburn, 23, was also arrested and booked on Saturday into the Coryell County jail on a total of $100,000 in bonds for charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony, engaging in organized criminal activity, and an administrative release violation.

Kayla Pierce, 29, was arrested last Tuesday, June 6, and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with the assault and is being held on a $30,000 bond in the county jail.

According to arrest affidavits, the assault occurred on June 4 at an apartment in the 400 block of Mary Street. Pierce was allegedly let into the victim’s apartment by his father and was sitting inside the victim’s bedroom and was talking to Blackburn on the phone about the victim. At that point, neither Blackburn nor Lumpkins were at the apartment.

The officer said the victim then “told Kayla she needed to leave and Kayla became upset,” after which the two began to argue and Kayla pushed him, and before she pushed him a second time, he pushed her hands away. She left, but then returned later and was joined by Lumpkins and Blackburn, who arrived when the victim was smoking a cigarette outside his apartment.

That’s when the victim tried to get back inside and lock the door, but not before Lumpkins and Blackburn forced their way in. The victim told police Lumpkins and Blackburn “punched and kicked him for about 20-30 seconds, causing multiple wounds to his face.” Pierce also kicked the victim in the stomach, and then all three fled the apartment.

When police were dispatched to the scene, the victim was found with a bloody face and multiple abrasions and bruising.