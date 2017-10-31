Suspect in Oct. 24 Little Caesars aggravated robbery arrested in Killeen

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove Police confirmed on Tuesday that Lazarus Israel Duaquon Bush, 17, was arrested by the Killeen police on Monday afternoon.

The CCPD issued several photos of Bush on Monday and identified him as a suspect in the October 24 of aggravated robbery at Little Caesars in Cove Terrace Shopping Center.

During that robbery, suspects displayed handguns and assaulted one of the store’s employees, after which they fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and entered a white sedan.

According to a Monday afternoon press release from KPD, at approximately 5:02 p.m., with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and the Tactical Response Unit located Bush in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive in Killeen.

Bush was then taken into custody without incident and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

A warrant was issued for Bush as a result of an investigation into a series of robberies that occurred between October 15 and October 27.

On Tuesday, Sgt. Kevin Miller with the Copperas Cove Police Department said Bush’s arrest for the Copperas Cove charges is still pending and will be more than likely completed by the end of this week.