Summer Run to Fun event hosts 200 participants

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Running enthusiasts showed off their skills while participating in an activity that they enjoy during Saturday’s Summer Run to Fun 5k.

The run/walk chip-timed event was held by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce at South Park. Approximately 200 registrants participated in the race, which is part of the Cen-Tex Race Series.

The top three fastest finishers were Michael Zenisek with a time of 22:45, James Thornton with a time of 22:53, and Gian Mikel Pulido with a time of 22:54. Camille McCue was the fastest female finisher with a time of 25:19.

Rachel Kase, Public Relations for the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, said that although the fees covered things like medals and other expenses associated with the race, any extra funds will go towards future events hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.

“I think all of our races are really good,” said Kase. “They bring out a lot of the community, and I think it’s awesome to see how much of the community supports the Chamber.”

Ethan Shepherd said that he liked the distance and enjoyed the scenery of the race. Shepherd ran the race for the first time with his friend Christina Christiansen. Both said they’d like to participate in future races at South Park. Both enjoy running, especially the associated adrenaline rush.

“For me, I enjoy the challenge,” said Christiansen. “I want to become a better athlete and performer.”

First place finisher, Michael Zenisek (13), said he enjoyed the race the company of his fellow runners. Zenisek said he began running after a swimming coach had the swimmers run, and he realized that he was very good at running. He also said he enjoys the competition.

Zenisek said he normally runs 5ks about two minutes faster than he ran Saturday’s course. He said he got turned around a few times on the course, making him run a greater distance. Zenisek wasn’t alone in his confusion over the course as several others also said the course wasn’t well marked. However, others thought the course was wonderful.

“I like this race,” said Camille McCue, who ran with her husband, Thomas, and daughter, Harleyquinn (2). “It’s a good race. It’s very well marked and well organized.”

Camille said this was her family’s third time participating in the Summer Run to Fun 5k. McCue was the top female finisher with her husband (pushing their daughter in a stroller) finishing just a few seconds behind her.

“It was a shy long. I don’t like running hills,” said Thomas McCue. “But they’re the best thing you can do for running. They make you much stronger, so I liked it.”

The couple said they love running as a family event, and they hope their daughter will be a future runner as well.